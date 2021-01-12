Tuesday, January 12, 2021:

UK sees 1,243 more Covid-19 deaths

Britain has reported 1,243 new deaths within 28 days of the positive Covid-19 test, making it one of the most deadly days in the country’s battle against the virus.

The government also reported 45,533 new cases.

Italy reports 616 coronavirus deaths, 14,242 new cases

Italy has reported 616 coronavirus-related deaths, up from 448 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,242 from 12,532.

Some 141,641 swab tests were carried out in the past day, against a previous 91,656.

Turkey records over 9,800 new infections

Turkey has reported 9,809 new coronavirus infections. Among the fresh cases, 983 symptomatic patients were confirmed across the country, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally topped 2.34 million, including 23,152 deaths with 171 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

As many as 10,013 more patients have recovered in the country, raising the total past 2.21 million.

More than 26.55 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 179,208 done over the past 24 hours.

Brazil reports disappointing 50.4% efficacy for CoronaVac vaccine

A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac showed "general efficacy" of 50.4 percent in a late-stage trial in Brazil, researchers have said, barely enough for regulatory approval and far short of earlier indications.

The latest results are a major disappointment for Brazil, as the Chinese vaccine is one of two that the federal government has lined up to begin immunization during the second wave of the world's second-deadliest Covid-19 outbreak.

The letdown after a more promising partial data disclosure last week may also contribute to criticism that vaccines developed by Chinese manufacturers are not subject to the same public scrutiny as US and European alternatives.

Last week, the Brazilian researchers had celebrated results showing 78 percent efficacy against Covid-19 cases, a rate they have since described as "clinical efficacy."

Third US lawmaker in lockdown tests positive

A third Democratic member of the House who was forced to go into lockdown during last week’s violent siege at the US Capitol has tested positive for Covid-19.

Republican Brad Schneider, D-Ill, said on Twitter that he tested positive on Tuesday morning.

He said he is not feeling symptoms but expressed dismay at the spate of positive test results and blamed Republican members of Congress who declined to wear a mask when it was offered to them during the lockdown.

US releases millions of doses

The Trump administration has said it is releasing millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses it had been holding back for second shots and urged states to offer them to all Americans over age 65 or with chronic health conditions.

US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said during a news briefing that the US pace of inoculations has risen to 700,000 shots per day and is expected to rise to 1 million per day within a week to 10 days.

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden's spokesperson said that Biden, who takes office next week, would accelerate distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and jump-start lagging inoculations by releasing more doses.

Tunisia announces new curbs

Tunisia will impose a four-day national lockdown from Thursday, which is a national holiday, because of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Fouzi Mehdi has said.

Schools will be closed from Thursday until January 24, Mehdi said.

WHO experts to visit Wuhan this week

China said the World Health Organization experts will begin their fact-finding visit this week in the central city of Wuhan where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the experts would fly from Singapore to Wuhan on Thursday. Other details of their schedule haven’t been announced and the central government’s National Health Commission offered no further information.

The visit has been expected for months and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last week expressed frustration that arrangements were taking so long to finalise.

EU wraps preliminary talks with Valneva for vaccines

The European Union says it has concluded exploratory talks with French drugmaker Valneva for the supply of up to 60 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

"The envisaged contract with Valneva would provide for the possibility for all EU Member States to purchase together 30 million doses, and they could further purchase up to 30 million more doses," the EU Commission said in a statement.

Israel expects to start vaccinating children by March

Israel may include children over the age of 12 in groups receiving Covid-19 vaccines within the next two months if research shows this is safe, a top health official says.

Vaccinating at a world-record pace, Israel says it aims to have administered one or both shots to 5 million of its 9 million citizens, and reopen the economy, by mid-March.

Elderly Israelis and adults with medical conditions or jobs in critical high-risk sectors have been given priority. But with Israeli officials anticipating more regular vaccine shipments, the eligibility categories have been expanded.

Malaysia reports record daily rise in virus cases

Malaysia has reported 3,309 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, as the country imposed a nationwide state of emergency.

Russia reports 22,934 more cases

Russia has reported 22,934 new cases, including 5,001 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world's fourth highest - to 3,448,203.

Authorities said 531 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing Russia's official death toll to 62,804.

China will give Myanmar some vaccines

China will give Myanmar a batch of coronavirus vaccines for free, the Chinese foreign ministry announced as the government's top diplomat wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar.

"China will continue to provide anti-epidemic materials according to Myanmar's needs. We shall give a batch of coronavirus for free and will continue discussions on vaccine cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

After leaving Myanmar, Wang Yi, China's state councillor and foreign minister, will visit Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines before returning to China on January.

Russia to send Nepal up to 25 mln vaccine doses

Russia intends to supply Nepal with up to 25 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, the RIA news agency has reported, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

EU regulator gets request to approve Oxford vaccine

The European Medicines Agency says AstraZeneca and Oxford University have submitted an application for their Covid-19 vaccine to be licensed across the European Union.

In a statement, the EU regulator said it has received a request for the vaccine to be green-lighted under an expedited process and that it could be approved by January 29 during an EMA meeting, “provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete.”

The drugs agency for the 27-nation EU has already approved two other coronavirus vaccines, one made by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech and another by Moderna.

Virus deaths surge in California

The coronavirus death toll in California has reached 30,000, another staggering milestone as the nation's most populous state endures the worst surge of the nearly yearlong pandemic.