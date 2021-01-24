South Africa will play their first Test in Pakistan for 14 years this week, a match being described as a "monumental moment" for the revival of international cricket in the country.

The match in the port city of Karachi starting on Tuesday marks a significant vote of confidence for Pakistan where international cricket was suspended following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team's bus in Lahore in 2009.

Foreign teams refused to tour the country on security fears and it was only in the last six years that Pakistan hosted limited-over series before Test cricket was revived for the first time in a decade with the visit of Sri Lanka in December 2019.

'Exciting times for fans and supporters'

A tight security cordon has been thrown around the venue and Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said South Africa's visit was significant.

"These are very exciting times for fans and supporters," said Khan.

"I would say that it's a monumental moment that South Africa is here after 14 years and everybody is looking forward to the matches."

England have also agreed to play two Twenty20s in October on their first trip to Pakistan since 2005, to be followed by New Zealand and the West Indies for the white-ball series.

If all go untroubled, then Australia will arrive for Tests and one-day matches next year, having not toured Pakistan since 1998.

"We have an exciting year ahead of us as our efforts are bearing fruit," said Khan, a former England county player, and ex-chief executive of Leicestershire.

Unknown conditions

However, on the field, a dominant South Africa, having won 15 of the 26 Tests between the two teams with four losses and seven draws, will take on a new-look Pakistan with Babar Azam making his Test captaincy debut.

It will be a dream come true for Azam, who was a ball boy during South Africa's last tour in 2007, but he faces a task to lift Pakistan after being swept 2-0 in Tests in New Zealand in the past month.