Tuesday, February 2, 2021:

Palestinians begin vaccinations in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority has started vaccinating health workers in the occupied West Bank against coronavirus, after delivery of the shots that followed a pressure campaign on Israel to provide the jabs.

Israel, which is carrying out an aggressive inoculation campaign for its own citizens, has faced mounting global pressure in recent weeks, including from the UN, to help Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip access vaccines.

Medical personnel treating coronavirus patients or working in intensive care units were inoculated at Hugo Chavez hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

"It was a wonderful step because it is crucial to protect medical staff who are dealing with Covid-19 patients from zero distance and are at risk of getting the infection," said Bassil Bawatneh, the hospital's director.

Israel transferred 2,000 doses of Moderna Inc's vaccine on Monday and said it had earmarked another 3,000 shots for the Palestinians.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila, kicking off the vaccination programme, said that within days her ministry would receive 5,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and 37,000 doses from the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme.

Portugal's infection surge slows, hospitals still strained

Daily infections and deaths from virus in Portugal have retreated further from last week's records and fewer patients were in intensive care, easing pressure on overstretched hospitals.

Deaths rose by 260 to 13,017, below Monday's increase of 275 and down from an all-time high of 303 reported on Thursday and Sunday, data from the health authority DGS showed.

Portugal reported close to half of all its virus deaths last month, highlighting an acceleration in cases that has prompted several European nations to offer help.

Egypt receives first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine

Egypt has received its first 50,000-dose shipment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine this week as part of its programme to vaccinate health workers, the cabinet said.

The cabinet was confirming reports in the local media, which had reported that the consignment arrived on Sunday.

Britain records 1,449 deaths

Britain has recorded 1,449 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for virus, up from 406 a day earlier, with a further 16,840 cases of the disease, a decrease from a day earlier.

Official data showed that 9.65 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 9.29 million people announced on Monday.

Italy reports 499 deaths

Italy has reported 499 virus-related deaths against 329 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 9,660 from 7,925.

Some 244,429 tests for coronavirus were carried out in the past day, against a previous 142,419, the Health Ministry said.

Italy has registered 89,344 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.57 million cases to date.

Canada signs first deal for manufacture of foreign vaccine

Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against virus, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Trudeau said the Novavax Inc vaccine – still awaiting approval from Canadian regulators – would be produced in a new government facility in Montreal that is due to be finished later this year.

"This is a major step forward to get vaccines made in Canada, for Canadians. ... We need as much domestic capacity for vaccine production as possible," he told reporters.

Tunisia expects vaccines from GAVI alliance mid-February

Tunisia expects to receive four million free doses of vaccine through the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance from mid-February, Health Minister Fouzi Mehdi said.

The doses will be enough to immunise 2 million of Tunisia's 11.5 million population.

Tunisia become the third country in Africa to approve use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday.

Ireland reports 101 deaths in highest daily total

Ireland reported 101 deaths related to the virus, the highest number of deaths confirmed in a single day since the start of the pandemic, exceeding the previous peak of 93 from January 19.

The daily death toll is published by the National Public Health Emergency Team and can include fatalities that took place weeks ago but were just confirmed to authorities on the day in question.

The team said 83 of the deaths reported on Tuesday occurred in January, with 18 occurring in February.

Netherlands extends many curbs to March 2

The Netherlands will extend many coronavirus measures until March 2 due to concerns over the "rapid rise" of a variant first identified in Britain, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"We have come to the conclusion that it is inevitable the current lockdown is almost completely extended until at least March 2," said Rutte of the restrictions, which were due to end on February 9.

Captain Tom Moore, WWII vet whose walk cheered UK, dies at 100

Captain Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for health care workers, has died after testing positive for virus. He was 100.

His family announced his death on Twitter, posting a picture of him behind his walker in a happy moment, ready for an adventure.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of,’’ the family’s statement said. “Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.’’

White House to boost vaccine to states – New York governor

The White House has indicated it would boost the federal government's planned increase in the supply of vaccine to states to 20 percent from 16 percent, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

"The increase is now going to go from 16 to about 20 percent as a direct allocation," Cuomo told a news conference, reporting on a call a governors association had with the White House. "The state will then turn around and supply 20 percent additional to the local governments."

Turkey registers 7,795 cases

Turkey registered 7,795 new cases, including 630 symptomatic patients, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

The country's case count topped 2.49 million, while nationwide fatalities reached 26,237, with 120 deaths over the past day.

With 8,639 more patients winning the battle against the virus, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to over 2.37 million.

Over 29.9 million virus tests have been administered to date in Turkey, including 140,120 in the past 24 hours.

Uganda orders 18 mln doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine

Uganda has ordered 18 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and up to 40 percent of the shipments are expected to arrive in the country by the end of March, the government said.

Uganda has so far reported 39,65 cases and 325 deaths – a much lower toll than in most countries due to what experts attribute to years of experience battling other viral outbreaks such as HIV AIDS and Ebola.

Its economy, however, is reeling from the impact of the measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Oxford says virus shot 76 percent effective after one dose for 3 months

The vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has 76 percent efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, with efficacy improving when a second shot is given later, a preprint study showed.

Oxford University said the findings supported a decision made by Britain to extend the interval between initial doses and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 91.6 percent effective – Lancet study

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to an analysis published in The Lancet that independent experts said allayed transparency concerns over the jab, which Moscow is already rolling out.

But the new analysis of data from 20,000 participants in Phase 3 trials suggests that the two-dose vaccination offers "has shown high efficacy" and was well tolerated for participants over 18 in final-stage clinical trials, said co-lead author Inna Dolzhikova of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

The results suggest Sputnik V is among the top performing vaccines, along with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs that also reported more than 90 percent efficacy.

Pre-empting the results of the phase 3 trials, Russia has already launched a mass inoculation campaign for citizens 18 and older.

Sri Lanka reports first doctor death

Sri Lanka has reported the first death of a doctor due to the virus.

Health authorities said the 31-year-old doctor at a government hospital on the outskirts of Colombo died while receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Sri Lanka’s first virus patient was detected last March, and since then 332 people have died of the coronavirus out of 64,982 confirmed cases.

Czech Republic experiences a record decline in economy in 2020

The economy in the Czech Republic has experienced a record decline in 2020 amid the virus pandemic.

The preliminary figures from the Czech Statistics Office released show that the Czech economy contracted by 5.6 percent last year compared with the previous year.

It is the worst result for the economy since the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

Danish children to return to schools in February

Children in classes up to fourth grade will return to school February 8 in Denmark after the country has seen a steady reduction in new infections in recent weeks.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said it was “a careful reopening,” adding the Scandinavian country is still dealing with the virus variant first reported in Britain that has been spreading in Denmark despite overall declining number of new infections.

Staff at schools will undergo regular testing and parents will be required to wear facemasks on school sites.

Estonia to let passengers with vaccination proof skip quarantine requirement

Estonia says it will let passengers arriving into the country with proof of vaccination skip its travel quarantine requirement.

Health officials of the Baltic country say that proof isn’t restricted only to vaccine suppliers approved in the European Union but proof from any of the global vaccine suppliers would be accepted. The move takes effect on Tuesday.

However, Estonia’s Health Board said the certificate of vaccination from foreign citizens has to meet certain criteria, including language. Vaccination certificates must be in either in Estonian, Russian – which is widely spoken in Estonia – or English.

Austria toughens entry requirements

Austria is toughening entry requirements in an effort to prevent the spread of contagious coronavirus variants.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the country will require weekly tests for cross-border commuters, who also will have to register under a “pre-travel clearance system,” the Austria Press Agency reported. New arrivals also won’t be able to cut their 10-day quarantine short by testing negative.

Nehammer also said checks by police and health officials in Austrian ski resorts will be stepped up after authorities discovered scores of visitors in illegally booked accommodations.

Algeria to begin production of Sputnik V vaccine

Algeria will begin producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine “within the coming weeks,” according to the head of Algeria's national agency for pharmaceuticals.

The first batch of 50,000 doses of Sputnik V was flown to Algeria from Russia on Thursday, a tenth of what had been previously announced by the North African government. A cargo of 50,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrived on Monday.

The head of the national agency for pharmaceuticals, Kamel Mansouri, said Algeria and Russia were in advanced discussions over Sputnik V and the vaccine would be manufactured at the government-owned SAIDAL facility.

Spain cancels San Fermin bull-running festival

The northern Spanish region of Navarra has announced the cancellation of the famed annual San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona for a second year in a row because of the virus pandemic.

“An international festival like San Fermín, in which millions of people come to Navarra, is not going to be possible,” said regional President María Chivite.

The nine-day festival in July is easily Spain’s most international event. The festival was popularised by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises” and up to last year’s cancellation had last been called off during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

Japan says EU export curbs delaying its Covid-19 vaccination plan

EU export rules are preventing Japan from finalising its virus vaccination plan, a Tokyo minister said, after the bloc introduced a controversial new mechanism for the shipment of jabs made inside its borders.

With less than six months until the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics, Japan has yet to set out when it will vaccinate its population of 126 million people, although it hopes to give the first doses later in February.

The European Union, which is facing criticism of its own sluggish vaccine rollout, on Friday brought in a new rule requiring drugmakers to seek approval before exporting vaccines to non-EU countries.

Zimbabwe will have access to Chinese vaccine soon, ambassador says

Zimbabwe will have access to a Chinese vaccine soon, China's ambassador in Harare said, as Beijing ramps up its availability to developing nations.

Last week, Zimbabwe health officials said Russia and China had approached it about supplying coronavirus vaccines.

Infections have escalated in Zimbabwe this year, with about 60 pecent of its 33,548 cases and more than two-thirds of its 1,234 deaths recorded since New Year's Day.

Singapore to limit police access to contact-tracing data

Singapore will only allow police to access personal data from its virus contact-tracing app for "serious" criminal investigations, a move aimed at addressing privacy concerns among users and to safeguard against its unauthorised use.

An amendment to a virus bill – tabled in parliament this week – will only allow authorities to use data collected from contact tracing in investigations into seven types of crime, with strict penalties including jail for unauthorised use.

When the pandemic is over, the government will stop using the contact tracing systems, and public agencies must stop collecting data and delete all personal information collected, according to the bill.

Hungary to receive first batch of Russian vaccine

Hungary will receive the first batch of Russia's vaccine, public television reported citing Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto as saying.

Hungary, which last month became the first European Union member state to buy Russia's Sputnik V shot, would receive 40,000 doses of the vaccine, Szijjarto said.

Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca shot

Dubai will start vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the state media office said as the United Arab Emirates battles its biggest outbreak since the pandemic begun.

The first shipment has arrived from India, the state media office said in a tweet. It did not provide details on how many doses were received or when inoculations would start.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted: "Made in India vaccines reach Dubai. A special friend, a special relationship."

Coronavirus variant accounts for up to 20 percent of cases in Paris

The highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain now accounts for up to 20 percent of infections in the wider Paris region, a leading hospital executive said, calling for more restrictive measures to rein in the disease.

France's main indicators have reached two-month highs on average on Monday but the government, who will hold a dedicated virus cabinet meeting on Wednesday, is still hoping to avoid a third national lockdown.

"We have initial results in the Paris region and they are not good", Remi Salomon, head of the medical committee of Paris hospitals group AP-HP told franceinfo radio. "We were at 6 percent to 7 percent on January 7, we reached 15 percent to 20 percent last week."

Malaysia says its delivery of Pfizer vaccines on track

Malaysia said it expects its vaccination plan to proceed as scheduled after the government received assurances from the EU and Belgian ambassadors about the delivery of Pfizer's vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is produced in Belgium and the European Commission said on Friday it had agreed a plan to control exports of vaccines from the European Union, including to Britain, arguing it needed to do so to ensure its own supplies.

Malaysia's science minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, said Belgian ambassador Pascal Gregoire gave his assurance that the Southeast Asian nation's advanced purchase agreement with Pfizer will be fulfilled, upon Pfizer applying for export authorisation.