Researchers at Australia’s RMIT University have proposed a novel solution to manage the growing pollution of discarded face masks that litter the streets and seas and generate inordinate landfill waste.

The study by M. Saberian, J. Li, S. Kilmartin-Lynch, et al., Repurposing of Covid-19 single-use face masks for pavements base/subbase, Science of the Total Environment (2021), proposes using shredded face masks (SFM) mixed with recycled concrete aggregate (RCA) to pave roads.

The researchers anticipate that “currently, the global use of face masks is more than 129 billion every month due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Using the model of the daily global face mask proposed by Nzediegwu and Chang (2020), the authors estimate that 6.88 billion (approximately 206,470 tonnes) face masks are generated around the world each day, which are ultimately sent to landfills or incinerated.”

According to a news story by the United Nations, “The promotion of mask wearing as a way to slow the spread of Covid-19 has led to an extraordinary increase in the production of disposable masks: the UN trade body, UNCTAD, estimates that global sales will total some $166 billion this year, up from around $800 million in 2019.” That is more than 200 times the previous year, a steep incline if there was any.

“Plastic pollution was already one of the greatest threats to our planet before the coronavirus outbreak,” says Pamela Coke-Hamilton, UNCTAD’s director of international trade. “The sudden boom in the daily use of certain products to keep people safe and stop the disease is making things much worse.”

The researchers propose that face masks, an indispensable part of our lives nowadays because of the coronavirus pandemic, can be used to create an alternative to asphalt to pave roads. The authors of the study write that “single-use masks are made of non-biodegradable plastics, which means that they take hundreds of years to break down in the environment (Dhawan et al., 2019). Therefore, multidisciplinary collaboration is urgently required to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and reduce the environmental risks associated with the disposal of used PPE [personal protective equipment].”

The researchers tested their proposal using clean, unused face masks in a lab environment.