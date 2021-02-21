With the pandemic forcing most stages to go virtual, the Palm Beach Opera is embracing its tropical weather and holding an outdoor festival.

The company is expecting to host some 1,000 people per show at their series kicking off this weekend starting with the classic "La Boheme" — the largest-scale opera with an audience in the United States since the pandemic essentially shut down live performance nearly a year ago.

Organisers say the capacity for the festival running from February 19-27 is possible due to the size of their outdoor amphitheater, which has 6,000 fixed seats. Masks, temperature checks and social distancing will be required to attend.

While much pandemic-era opera has gotten more intimate, via screens or with small audiences, the Palm Beach festival is aiming to expand.

"Ozzy Osbourne stood in the place where I'm conducting," David Stern, the opera's chief conductor who will lead both "La Boheme" and "The Magic Flute," told AFP with a laugh.

Despite its size the space "actually is very friendly," the Paris-based conductor said, and the star voices large enough to fill the venue whose three-production run — with two performances of each show — will also include "Pagliacci."

The orchestra is smaller than normal, however, with eight feet of distance between string players and 12 between wind instruments, Stern said.

Considering the precautions and production size, it's a series that offered a chance to innovate while also getting back to basics.

"This would not have been a moment to have done the experimental, unknown repertoire," Stern said. "We wanted to have seasoned singers who have done this, who know the roles, and who can get beyond the basic singing of it and make something very special."

"We needed to get a signal out, when there's so little or no performance going on the United States, to come out and say: 'We're not just doing it — we're doing it big.'"

'Strongest bond'