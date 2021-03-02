POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Top sports court cancels suspension of Iranian judo federation
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) says it is referring the case back to the International Judo Federation which imposed the ban in October 2019. The ruling leaves Iranian judokas free to take part in the rearranged Tokyo Olympics this year.
Top sports court cancels suspension of Iranian judo federation
Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, representing Mongolia, competes against Azeri judoka Zelim Tckaev in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2021. / Reuters
March 2, 2021

Sport's top court cancelled the suspension of the Iranian judo federation, imposed after it ordered judoka Saeid Mollaei not to fight against an Israeli.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday said it was referring the case back to the International Judo Federation which imposed the ban in October 2019.

READ MORE: Competing against Israel in sports does not normalise occupation

CAS said the Iranian federation had "committed severe violations" of the international federation rules and should be punished accordingly.

"However, the CAS Panel concluded that the kind of sanction (unlimited suspension) imposed in the challenged decision of 22 October 2019 had no legal basis in the IJF regulations," said the press statement.

In the meantime, the ruling leaves Iranian judokas free to take part in the rearranged Tokyo Olympics this year.

The Iranian federation hailed a "great victory" and said it hoped the decision would lead to an "improvement" in relations with the International Judo Federation.

Mollaei, a former world champion who now competes for Mongolia, claimed he was ordered by the Iranian federation to throw a match to avoid combat with the Israeli Sagi Muki, who then went on to win the 2019 world 81kg title with the then Iranian taking bronze without fighting him.

Israel's head coach Moshe Fonti delivered a similar version to The Times of Israel: "Iranian intelligence agents went to his home in Iran and to the judo hall to warn him," declared the newspaper.

The International Judo Federation banned Iran indefinitely in October 2019 even though they denied the claims.

"The international federation shouldn't have taken such a measure against judo in Iran merely based on a false claim by an athlete," said federation chief Arash Miresmaeili at the time.

Recommended

READ MORE: Police search FC Barcelona clubs offices, make several arrests

Hero's welcome 

Iran does not recognise Israel and its athletes usually refrain from facing Israeli opponents, whether by giving up the match or simply not participating, and are later praised by top officials.

One of the most famous cases was Miresmaeili himself, a two-time judo world champion who showed up overweight for his bout against an Israeli at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and was disqualified.

He was praised by Iran's then-president Mohammad Khatami and the ultraconservative media and eventually made his way to become the judo federation's chief.

The footballer Masoud Shojaei, then captain of the national team, was first banned for life, before being reinstated before the 2018 World Cup, for playing for his Greek club against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in August 2017.

Denounced by the Iranians, Mollaei took refuge in Mongolia and has competed in their colours since.

Last year the IOC agreed to let him compete at the Olympics for his new country, although in principle it should have taken him three years to qualify.

In February, Mollaei was given a hero's welcome when he competed at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam in Israel.

Muki posted a photo on social networks of himself with Mollaei dating from February 2020, captioned "Welcome brother" and accompanied by the flags of Israel, Iran and Mongolia.

Mollaei went on to win the silver medal in the under-81kg category.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump