Each morning, Brandy Wilber wakes up to a sweeping view of the desert and the sound of gypsum being crushed at the plant. This is life in Empire.

“It might not seem like much to other people, but this is our home. It’s a lot more than just home: It’s home, it’s work, it’s family,” said Wilber, who manages the general store in town.

In recent weeks, the town of Empire has been made famous by “Nomadland,” a film that won best picture and best director at the Golden Globes Awards on Sunday. The film is now in theaters and streaming on Hulu.

Wilber, who stars in the movie briefly with her daughters as a friend of the main character, acted as a town liaison for the crew.

Like many of the film’s cast, Wilber is one of the Northern Nevada locals that starred as herself. The director, Chloe Zhao, is known for blending fiction with reality in her films. “Nomadland” is no different.

Empire serves as the home in the rearview mirror of the main character, Fern, played by actress Frances McDormand. As the movie opens, Fern is setting out on a journey to find a new lifestyle and purpose after the company town she lived in with her late husband is shutdown.

Fern is fictional, though both her story and Empire’s are rooted in truth.

Burning Man arts festival

Empire is located about 145 kilometres (90 miles) north of Reno, just south of the Black Rock Desert where the Burning Man arts festival takes place.

Today, the town is home to a general store, a gas pump, a storage business and the gypsum mining operations, which – true to the movie’s plot – closed in 2011. The operations resumed in 2016, but not to the level of their heydays in the 20th century.

Travelers can best mark their arrival in Empire when they see the company factory.

The plant “rises like a giant white frosted cake from the desert,” a journalist from the Nevada State Journal wrote in 1953.

In the early 1920s, the Pacific Portland Cement Company operated the gypsum quarry and mine. Gypsum is commonly used for plaster board, or Sheetrock, used in construction.

Empire was said to be home to one of the “finest gypsum deposits in the world,” the Nevada State Journal reported at the time, and the US Gypsum Company bought the operation for more than $2 million in 1948.

By 1950, the town was booming with workers mining around the clock, the Journal reported, and adding housing to support about 200 people, including workers and their families.

The town of Gerlach, best known today as the last stop before Burning Man, was just a few miles north. Gerlach townspeople called Empire simply “the camp.”

“Nearby Gerlach is experiencing a small boom of its own as a result of the growth of Empire, as is reflected in the advent of electric power and neon signs in that community during the last year,” the Journal reported in 1950. “Gerlach is Empire’s play town to some extent, although it is probable if things go on as they are now that Empire will be bigger than Gerlach soon.”