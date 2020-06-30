“God bless him, we have a child thanks to him,” Mustafa Sert tells TRT World. The doctor he is referring to is Prof Dr Omer Ozkan of Akdeniz University, a surgeon specialising in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Mustafa Sert, 37, and his wife, Derya, have been married for 11 years - she was born without a uterus. According to Dr Ozkan, this is a rare condition seen in one in every four or five thousand women.

In August 2011, at the age of 23, Derya Sert received a uterus from a cadaver, Dr Ozkan tells TRT World. Previously there had been attempts to transplant live uteruses into women without them, for example in 2000 in Saudi Arabia for the first time, but they did not succeed.

Derya was the first woman whose uterus transplant operation was successful, and after nine years, she and her husband Mustafa were finally able to embrace a baby son, whom they named after the doctor who treated her: Omer Ozkan Sert.

The baby, born at 28 weeks via C-section on June 4, 2020, is healthy and doing well, according to Dr Ozkan, who says he is unharmed by the medication the mother had been taking before and during the pregnancy.

Mustafa says the process was long and arduous, but thanks to the doctors who took care of his wife, they finally have realised their dream of having a family.

The team of doctors, led by Dr Ozkan, have now removed the uterus so that Derya no longer needs to ingest the immunosuppressant drugs she had been taking in order to avoid her body rejecting the implant.

Asked whether Derya had to support the procedure with supplementary hormones, Dr Ozkan concedes she was naturally making enough to avoid it.