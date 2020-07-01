A 65-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday morning in the northern district of India-administered Kashmir. The victim, identified by local media as Bashir Ahmed Khan, was accompanied by a 3-year-old boy, who was seen sitting on his corpse, dazed and completely traumatised.

The incident echoes the killing of 12-year-old Palestinian child Muhammad al Durra in September 2000, whose father, Jamal al Durra, tried his best to shield him from Israeli gunfire, taking several injuries. The boy's killers were never brought to justice but the photograph of young Durra screaming behind his father remained etched in the memory of almost every Palestinian.

Back to the Kashmir killing: so far two conflicting versions have emerged.

The police say Khan was killed in a crossfire when Kashmiri insurgents attacked their forces in the Sopore district of India-administered Kashmir. One Indian paramilitary trooper was also killed in the gunbattle, say the police.

Khan's daughter says her father had gone to the bank to cash a cheque and on the way he was dragged out of his car and then shot in cold blood.