Venezuela orders 'collective quarantine'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday ordered businesses to close and citizens to remain in their homes in six states and the capital of Caracas starting on Monday to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Exceptions to the plan he called "collective quarantine" include transport, health and food delivery, Maduro said, adding that the total number of confirmed cases rose to 17 from 10.

"There is no other option," he said in televised comments.

"We either go into quarantine or the pandemic could brutally and tragically bring down our country."

Czech Republic restricts movement of people

The Czech Republic tightened restrictions on Sunday to combat the new coronavirus outbreak, banning people from moving around except for work, essential shopping and other necessary activities until March 24.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the new measures would take effect from midnight, adding the government recommended doing work from home or taking holidays.

The country of 10.7 million has confirmed 253 cases of the virus with no deaths reported so far.

The restrictions come a day after the government closed most shops and restaurants for at least 10 days. Other measures include a ban on nearly all international travel from March 16 and closing schools.

Italy virus toll leaps as global deaths pass 6,000

Italy recorded its biggest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus, which has now claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide, forcing European governments to further tighten controls.

The number of fatalities in Italy shot up by 368 to 1,809 – more than half of all the cases recorded outside China.

The Vatican took the drastic step of cancelling Easter week celebrations as northern Italian leaders warned they were running out of beds and artificial respirators.

Pope Francis left Vatican City on Sunday "on foot, as if on a pilgrimage" to pray in one of Rome's cat hedrals for victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the Vatican said.

Across France and Spain, which have also become European virus hotspots, cafes, shops and restaurants closed.

France had ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses, while Spain went a step further, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

Cases also spiked in Germany which will introduce border controls with France, Austria, Switzerland, Luxemburg and Denmark from Monday.

African nations close borders, cancel flights

Several African countries on Sunday closed borders, cancelled flights and imposed strict entry and quarantine requirements to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, which has a foothold in 26 nations on the continent as cases keep rising.

"The government is suspending travel for all persons coming into Kenya from any country with reported coronavirus cases ... only Kenyan citizens, and any foreigners with valid residence permits will be allowed to come in provided they proceed on self-quarantine," President Uhuru Kenyatta told the nation in a televised address.

In west Africa, Ghana will from Tuesday ban entry to anyone who has been to a country with more than 200 cases in the last 14 days, unless they are an official resident or a Ghanaian national.

In southern Africa, Namibia ordered schools to close for a month following two confirmed cases of coronavirus announced on Saturday.

Other nations have also shuttered schools, cancelled religious festivals and sporting events to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Kenya and Ethiopia have now recorded three and four cases respectively, authorities in each nation said on Sunday, two days after they both reported their first case.

Djibouti, which has no confirmed case of COVID-19, announced on Sunday it is suspending all international flights. Tanzania, which also has no cases yet, cancelled flights to India and suspended school games.

As of Sunday, cases have been reported in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mauritania, Rwanda, Seychelles, eSwatini, Namibia, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville and Equatorial Guinea.

Saudi Arabia closes malls, restaurants, cafes

Saudi Arabia ordered the closure on Sunday of malls, restaurants, coffee shops and public parks and gardens, while exempting supermarkets, pharmacies and food delivery, in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Several local municipalities tweeted the directives, which Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said would apply across the country, where 103 infections but no deaths have been reported.

Guatemala registers first death from coronavirus

Guatemala has registered its first fatality from coronavirus infection, an elderly man who had recently visited Madrid, Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Sunday.

Monroy told a news conference the 85-year-old man returned from Spain without showing signs of illness and that the country had two other cases of confirmed coronavirus infection.

Puerto Rico decrees night-time curfew

The US territory of Puerto Rico on Sunday ordered a 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM curfew to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the strongest measure yet taken on American soil.

It took effect immediately and lasts until March 30.

"Faced with the possibility of transmission and propagation of the virus, I have ordered the imposition of a curfew for all residents of Puerto Rico," Governor Wanda Vazquez announced in a video message.

"We must take every precaution to ensure that we do not become potential carriers," Vazquez said.

The Caribbean territory of 2.9 million, whose residents are US citizens, also will close many businesses from Sunday until the end of the month, she said.

That includes malls, movie theatres, concert venues, gyms, bars and other businesses that bring together large crowds on the island popular with tourists.

The exceptions will be businesses in the food supply chain, and in the medical care system, as well as drugstores, gas stations, banks, and senior citizens' group homes.

Turkey's coronavirus tally hits 18

Turkey's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 18, said Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun said the government is continuing to take strong measures to confront the coronavirus.

"The number of cases in Turkey has unfortunately risen to 18 today. We are implementing strong monitoring protocols in our land and sea borders in addition to already strict measures at our airports," he added.

Serbia declares state of emergency

Serbia's president declared a state of emergency Sunday to halt the spread of the coronavirus, shutting down many public spaces and deploying soldiers to guard hospitals.

"From tomorrow, there is no more school, no nurseries, no universities, everything closes, no training, sports... We will close down to save our lives, to save our parents, to save our elderly," said President Aleksandar Vucic.

Record single-day deaths in Italy

Italy on Sunday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed.

The number of infections in the Mediterranean country has reached 24,747, a count released to the media by Italy's civil protection service said.

Turkey suspends flights from nine countries

Turkey has suspended flights from Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and Netherlands from 2100 GMT on March 15, according to official statement.

Spain reports 2,000 new virus cases and more than 100 deaths

Spain on Sunday reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths over the last 24 hours, the latest spike in Europe's second-most affected country after Italy.

The new figures raise Spain's number of Covid-19 infections to 7,753 — and its death toll to 288 — after the government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

Turkey closes public libraries, bans Umrah travel

Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Sunday that all public libraries under the ministry will be closed from March 16 to 30 as part of measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey has taken several measures to curb the pandemic such as temporarily closing schools and universities, halting events and public activities, postponing foreign visits, and barring spectators at sports events.

Turkey so far has confirmed six coronavirus cases in the country.

Turkish Religious Affairs Ministry said Turkey has banned travel for Umrah pilgrimage, adding that all departures for the purpose were stopped after February 27.

Israel's Netanyahu took precautionary coronavirus test - statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was tested for coronavirus as a precautionary measure, his office said on Sunday.

Netanyahu was asymptomatic before undergoing the test, which was also administered to officials working close to him, his office said in a statement.

Coronavirus testing takes time and no results were given in the statement.

Singapore reports 14 new cases

Singapore reports 14 new cases of coronavirus, in biggest daily jump, taking the tally to 226.

Hungary government confirms first death from coronavirus

Hungary's government communication centre on Sunday confirmed the central European nation's first official victim of the new coronavirus, state news agency MTI reported.

A 75-year-old Hungarian national died shortly after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia and a suspected coronavirus infection.

Hungary has 32 confirmed coronavirus cases and 159 people in quarantine, according to government data. The government closed all schools and introduced restrictions on public gatherings this week.

Swiss soccer President Blanc tests positive for coronavirus

The president of Switzerland’s soccer federation has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Swiss federation said 70-year-old Dominique Blanc got the results of a test on Sunday morning and isolated himself at his home.

“I feel pretty good right now and have only mild flu symptoms,” Blanc said in a statement released by the federation. He was tested after developing a sore throat and mild cough.

The headquarters of Swiss soccer in Bern has been closed and staff who had recent contact with Blanc have received medical advice, the federation said.

Philippines isolates Manila to fight coronavirus outbreak

Thousands of police officers and army troops started sealing the Philippines' densely populated capital on Sunday at the start of one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves against the new coronavirus.

Under monthlong restrictions imposed in the entire Manila metropolis — home to more than 12 million people — residents are compelled to stay at home, except when they need to leave for work or go on urgent errands, including medical emergencies.

Police and soldiers set up checkpoints at entryways to Manila to check commuters for fever with thermal scanners on Sunday, snarling traffic all day.

Austria bans gatherings of more than five people

Austria on Sunday banned gatherings of more than five people and told residents to go out only if necessary, in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Police would enforce new restrictions on public life, the government said, threatening fines for non-compliance.

UK to unveil emergency powers on virus this week

Britain’s top health official says the government plans to set out emergency powers this week to deal with the viral outbreak, including requiring elderly to self-isolate and banning mass gatherings.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday the government’s bill laying out its emergency action plan would be unveiled on Tuesday and published on Thursday.

Five members of Valencia squad test positive for coronavirus

Five members of the playing squad and staff of La Liga club Valencia have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish side said on Sunday.

"Valencia CF inform that five positive cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been detected amongst first team staff and players," the club said in a statement.

"All of these persons are now at home, in good health and obeying self-isolation measures."

Greece bans all links with Albania, North Macedonia, flights with Spain

Greece said on Sunday it would ban road and sea routes, as well as flights, to Albania and North Macedonia, and ban flights to and from Spain to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

It extended travel restrictions to Italy, saying it was banning passenger ship routes to and from the neighbouring country, excluding cargo.

Greece had three fatalities from the disease and 228 confirmed cases by late Saturday.

Spain, France impose tight controls as global infections pass 150,000

Cafes, shops and restaurants shut down across France and Spain on Sunday and travellers faced chaos at some US airports as measures intensified to restrict the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened more than 150,000 people and killed almost 6,000.

While France ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses, Spain went a step further and banned people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

Garay becomes first Liga player known to have coronavirus

Valencia's Argentinian centre-back Ezequiel Garay said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first player in the Spanish Liga known to have the disease.

"It's clear that 2020 has started on the wrong foot," he posted on Instagram alongside a smiling selfie giving the thumbs up. "I tested positive for coronavirus, I feel very well and now all that's left is to do what the health authorities say, which is to isolate myself."

Tourists flood Morocco airports as flights cut over virus fears

Thousands of tourists packed airports in Morocco Sunday hoping to board scarce flights back to Europe after regular air links with some 30 countries were suspended in response to the coronavirus.

Cambodia says French national is eighth coronavirus case in country

A French national travelling from Paris via Singapore to Phnom Penh has been infected with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday, bringing the country's tally of cases to eight.

Taiwan reports six new coronavirus cases in largest single-day rise, all imported

Taiwan reported six new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, all imported and marking the biggest daily rise in infections, in people who had returned to the island from countries including Spain and Japan, bringing its total tally to 59.

The government is working on tracking down all the people who had contact with the new cases, it said in a statement.