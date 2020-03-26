For many people around the world, rising death tolls caused by a contagion like the coronavirus appear to be prophetic, indicating the coming of an apocalyptic time.

Holy books have long revealed that when human sins exceed limits, the end of the world is near. Contrary to that thought, various conspiracy theories have speculated that some clandestine organisations are planning to destroy a large part of humanity to fulfill their own 'evil designs'. Both extremes have influenced human psychology across the world, and psychoanalysts argue that when pandemics occur, such beliefs begin to alter peoples' decisions.

“There have always been such apocalyptic scenarios we fear so much. Like an unknown virus will emerge and destroy the world. There have been movies about that,” Ayla Yazici, one of Turkey’s most prominent psychoanalysts, who is also a member of the International Psychoanalytical Association, told TRT World.

Such dire scenarios tend to blur the power of human reasoning. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the world is experiencing panic and nervousness and many people are losing their grip on reality, while processing and abiding by governments’ calls to practice social distancing so as to combat the spread of the viral disease. However, such measures against the outbreak also transmit feelings of distrust.

“The virus as an external deadly force has limited our mobility whether be a nation's or an individual's, suddenly rendering everyone homebound,” Yazici said, referring to the change to people’s daily routines ranging from work to shopping to social gatherings and outdoor activities.

The change, according to Yazici, is consequential, which not only has a negative impact on both the global economy and politics, but also on human psychology — and that could be worse.

“Every conversation in the world has come down to how to clean our shoes or how many hours we should leave plastic bags outside before we bring them inside and etc,” Yazici said, referring to the overwhelming fear people have of the coronavirus.

“We all do this in an attempt of obsessive control because there is a disaster outside [out of our control]. It’s a matter of life and death. There is an inevitable message of death.”

Coronavirus paranoia outbreak

Steven Taylor, a professor and clinical psychologist in the department of psychiatry at the University of British Columbia, Canada, emphasised the importance of psychological factors “for understanding and managing societal problems associated with pandemics, such as factors involved in the spreading of excessive fear”.

In his book,The Psychology of Pandemics, which was published in 2019, Taylor wrote: “Psychological factors are also important for understanding and managing the potentially disruptive or maladaptive defensive reactions such as increases in stigmatisation and xenophobia that occur when people are threatened with infection”.

Yazici is in complete agreement with Taylor's views on pandemics. “We all have become paranoid or mad. Think about paranoid fantasies [an unreasonable feeling that people are trying to harm you] and people, who have extreme suspicions of others and external forces. Now [in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic], their suspicions have appeared to come true,” Yazici said.

Yazici's analysis sits well in light of various untoward incidents reported across Turkey and other countries in the last few weeks.

This reporter witnessed two separate incidents on Wednesday that reflected extreme suspicion amongst people. The reporter and his wife were out for grocery shopping in Istanbul's Umraniye district. The owner of the grocery store came across worried and depressed, a trait that doesn't suit his otherwise happy-looking demeanor, and he suddenly turned to this reporter, saying: "It's too bad."

First it seemed like he was talking about business going down due to the coronavirus disruption. But later he emphasised that he's more worried about his health than losing money.

“Forget about customers. I don’t want to step out at all,” he said.

Ten minutes later, at another shopping centre, a middle-aged woman yelled at an elderly woman, who was accompanied by her disabled daughter, for stepping out as the government has advised people older than 60 years to stay indoors and observe a civil curfew.

"Don't step outside. You are putting everyone's life in danger," the woman said in a loud voice while addressing the older woman in the shop.

A few minutes later, a feeling of regret hit the middle aged woman as she began rationalising her rude behaviour to her young daughter who must have been aged between three and five years old. “Isn't it too bad for her to be here?” she asked her little daughter, seemingly trying to justify her anger at the elderly shopper.

For psychoanalyst Yazici, the behaviour of both the grocery store owner and middle-aged woman could qualify as borderline cases of "psychosis or delirium".