Ashley Cooper, who won four Grand Slam singles titles including the Australian, Wimbledon and US championships in 1958, has died. He was 83.

Tennis Australia said on Friday that the former No 1-ranked player and long-time administrator had died after a long illness.

Cooper led Australia’s Davis Cup team to victory over the United States to retain the title in 1957. But after the result was reversed in a loss to the Americans the following year he was so upset, according to Tennis Australia, that he considered withdrawing from a professional contract because he felt he owed the country more.

After a back injury ended his professional career in 1959, Cooper returned to Brisbane, Australia, to run a business and work as an administrator in the sport.

He was involved in moving the state's main tennis facility from Milton — which hosted an Australian Open and three Davis Cup finals — to Tennyson, where Pat Rafter Arena is now the venue for the annual Brisbane International.