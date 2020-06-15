Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Local media reported the 34-year-old Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra. Police added there were no suspicious circumstances and believe that he took his own life. An investigation is ongoing.

Rajput was celebrated as a quintessential outsider that made his mark in Bollywood without any industry connections.

Hailing from Patna, Bihar, he had enrolled at Delhi Technological University to study engineering before dropping out to pursue an acting career.

Rajput started on TV, before making his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che! in 2013, based on a best-selling novel by Chetan Bhagat. He won critical acclaim for his role as cricketing icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

In a somewhat tragic twist, one of Rajput’s final screen appearances, Chhichhore, saw him play the role of a father who conveyed hope and resilience to his son after he attempted suicide.

He was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film Drive.

Widely cited as an uplifting personality, Rajput’s untimely death sent shockwaves through Bollywood and beyond, as social media flooded with condolences from those reacting to the news in disbelief.

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless.”

The impact of his death was also felt in the cricketing world.

Centring mental health

Above all else, Rajput’s death stirred up conversations surrounding mental health and the need to take the issue more seriously.

According to initial reports, it was believed that Rajput was battling depression and consulting a psychiatrist for the past six months.

Less than a week before his suicide, Rajput’s former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, took her life by jumping from a building on June 9.

The actor mourned Salian’s death and called it “devastating news”.