AC Milan have kept alive their hopes of snatching a Europa League qualifying berth after Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu had a hand in all of their goals in a 4-1 Serie A win at relegation-threatened Lecce.

The result lifted Milan, who were missing forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a calf injury, two places to seventh on 39 points from 27 games. Sixth-placed Napoli are ahead of them on goal difference. Lecce stayed 18th on 25 points as they failed to climb out of the drop zone.

"We played well against a Lecce side who preferred to wait for us. We created the space to put them in trouble. It was a good result and performance," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli, whose future has been the subject of speculation.

"Ibrahimovic is a fundamental player for us and without him we have to find other solutions."

Milan dominated the opening half with some crisp one-touch passing and Giacomo Bonaventura come close in the opening exchanges before Samuel Castillejo fired the visitors ahead in the 26th minute with his first league goal of the season.