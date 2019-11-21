For some, he’s a hero, others see him as a ruthless man who bombs hospitals. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka’s new president, won the November 16 election race on the back of growing mistrust between the island state’s different communities.

The Sinhalese Buddhists, who make up more than 70 percent of the country’s 22 million people, overwhelmingly voted for him, ignoring accusations that he is responsible for the murder of civilians during the war with ethnic Tamil fighters.

Since emerging as a presidential candidate for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party earlier this year, he tried hard to cultivate the Sinhalese vote bank, promising them security and economic progress. Most Sinhalese are Buddhists.

Disillusionment over the failure of the outgoing government of former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to stop terrorist attacks that killed more than 200 people in April is a crucial factor behind Gotabaya’s success, experts say.

“That Easter bombing assured his victory,” says Dr Ajit Singh, a South Asia expert at the New Delhi-based Institute of Conflict Management. “It wouldn’t even have been possible if not for those attacks.”

Those attacks which involved suicide bombers targetting churches were traced to the radical National Thowheed Jamath.

A former army officer, Gotabaya, 70, openly brandished his Sinhalese credentials and ominously castigated the minority Muslim and Tamil communities for siding with his opponents.

“We knew right from the beginning that the Sinhala Buddhists of this country will be behind my victory. Although I knew I would be voted in by the Sinhala Buddhists, I expected the Tamils and Muslims to also be part of my victory. But my expectations were not met,” he said in his victory speech.

Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority has reason to fear the new president.

Gotabaya has been associated with the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), an extremist Buddhist group that surfaced in 2012 and has since attacked Muslim stores and homes.

“Muslims have come to be seen by Sinhalese as a threat to the Buddhist character of Sri Lanka and these anti-Muslim groups emerged when Gotabaya was the head of police,” says Alan Keenan, the International Crisis Group’s senior Sri Lanka analyst.

But in a country still struggling to heal from the effects of a war fought along ethnic lines, the majority feels it owes a chance to its hero.

‘Hero’ of a bloody war

Gotabaya, or Gota as he is known to many locals, is credited for spearheading the military operation that crushed a 26-year-long insurgency by ethnic Tamils, who are the country’s largest minority and practice Hinduism.

But he’s also accused of allowing his soldiers to bomb hospitals in rebel-held areas, ordering attacks on civilian areas and silencing critics who opposed him.

Between 2005 and 2015, he was the powerful Defence Secretary during the reign of his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former president and SLPP’s leader. On Thursday, Gotabaya swore in Mahinda as the new prime minister.

“He meticulously planned and defeated a very ruthless terrorist group the Tamil Tigers (the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or LTTE), something which leaders before him weren’t able to do,” says Dr Rohan Gunaratna, a professor of security studies at RSIS, a Singapore-based school of international affairs.

“He defeated a 30-year terrorist campaign in three years.”

Gunaratna is among the analysts support the Rajapaksa brothers' campaign that eliminated the Tamil guerrillas in 2009.

“The Tamil Tigers organisation had a state of the art propaganda machinery which painted Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a different light,” says Gunaratna.

“And certainly all conflict zones produce civilian casualties just like it did in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

The LTTE was a brutal guerrilla force that conscripted children and pioneered the use of suicide bombings. It killed thousands of Sri Lankan soldiers, civilians and politicians including the former President Ranasinghe Premadasa and moderate Tamil leaders.

But Gotabaya and his commanders stand accused of using disproportionate force and the extra-judicial execution of prisoners.

As part of his strategy to subdue Tamil fighters, Gotabaya evicted the International Committee of the Red Cross and other relief groups from the Tamil-populated north and eastern regions. He blocked journalists from reporting on civilian casualties, and those who dared were harassed.

A panel of UN experts found that senior LTTE leaders and their family members were killed despite assurances that they won’t be harmed if they surrender.