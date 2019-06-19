Mauritania has been home to several military coups, leaving its people with the unfulfilled dream of a peaceful government transition.

Its most recent coup took place in 2008, instigated by General Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and his friend Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, ousting Mauritania’s first elected civilian president Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi.

Ould Abdel Aziz ruled for ten years and is now preparing to relinquish power to an elected president. Many believe that he will continue to rule from behind the scenes, as his compatriots and friends remain in positions of authority.

One of the candidates for the election is a close friend of the resigning president.

The Coups Begin

A string of coups began in Mauritania after its independence in 1960. In 1978, a mere 18 years later, Colonel Mustafa Ould Salek overthrew the country’s first President Moktar Ould Daddah.

Since then, military rule has become a fact of life in Mauritania.

Colonel Mustafa only stayed in power for a year, before being similarly ousted by Lt. Col. Mohamed Mahmoud Ould Louly, who also barely remained in power for another year before being overthrown by Colonel Mohamed Khouna Ould Haidalla in 1980.

The unbroken streak of coups would continue. After four years of Haidalla’s rule, Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya, an army officer, instigated another coup d’etat and assumed the reins of power in 1984.

The First Civilian President

Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya managed to rule for 40 years, surviving a coup attempt in 2003, only to be overthrown in 2005 at the hands of a military council led by Colonel Ely Ould Mohamed Vall. The military council held presidential elections in 2007, which saw the victory of Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi.

His election victory marked him as the first democratically elected president of Mauritania, but it would not last.

Shortly after assuming power, he came to realise the extent of the military’s influence and power after trying to marginalise the Presidential Guard’s Chief of Staff Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and the Army’s Chief of Staff Mohamed Ould El Ghazouani.