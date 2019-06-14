POLITICS
Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title
With a nation hanging on their every shot, Canada's only NBA team put the finishing touches to a remarkable 4-2 series upset that denied the Warriors a fourth championship in five years.
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) lifts up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after being Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Reuters
June 14, 2019

The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 Game Six victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

When the final buzzer sounded, jubilant Raptors fans flooded the streets of downtown Toronto for a night of celebration not seen in the city since Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays last won a World Series title in 1993.

TRT World's Lachlan Guselli reports.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam each had 26 points for Toronto while sharp-shooting Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who left the game with an injury in the third quarter, had 30 points.

Despite playing against a more playoff-seasoned opponent, the Raptors proved unflappable throughout the series and whenever the Warriors looked set to seize momentum Toronto would use some smart passes and precise shooting to maintain control. 

