In pictures: Eurovision kicks off under a shadow of protests
CULTURE
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Eurovision kicks off under a shadow of protestsIsrael used the hugely popular song contest to rebrand itself as a tolerant country, but political conflict and controversy will not make that an easy task.
Activists hold placards calling for the boycott of Eurovision along Israel's controversial separation barrier, which divides the West Bank from Jerusalem, during the 7th International Palestine Marathon in the biblical town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on 22 March 2019. / Getty Images
May 14, 2019

The 64th Eurovision Song Contest kicked off in Tel Aviv with an opening ceremony on Sunday despite calls to boycott the event. 

Earlier in the day, a dozen Israeli activists blocked the entrance of the venue to protest Israel's policies towards Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) has long been calling on artists and broadcasters to withdraw from the contest, saying the country is using the event to whitewash a brutal apartheid regime. 

Many musicians, including Sinead O'Connor, Elvis Costello, Andy Irvine, Paul Brady, Roger Waters and Lorde, also joined the call to boycott performances in Israel.

US music icon Madonna has come under pressure to cancel her performance at this year’s contest.  

Recommended

There are also concerns that the event could be disrupted by recent violence.

Over the weekend, a surge of violence led to the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.

For more than a half-century, Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories has resulted in systematic human rights violations against people living there.

The country earned the right to host Eurovision 2019 after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won last year's competition with her #MeToo-inspired song "Toy".

Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar