The 64th Eurovision Song Contest kicked off in Tel Aviv with an opening ceremony on Sunday despite calls to boycott the event.

Earlier in the day, a dozen Israeli activists blocked the entrance of the venue to protest Israel's policies towards Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) has long been calling on artists and broadcasters to withdraw from the contest, saying the country is using the event to whitewash a brutal apartheid regime.

Many musicians, including Sinead O'Connor, Elvis Costello, Andy Irvine, Paul Brady, Roger Waters and Lorde, also joined the call to boycott performances in Israel.

US music icon Madonna has come under pressure to cancel her performance at this year’s contest.