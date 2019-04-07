POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Getafe earn vital victory over Bilbao in Champions League chase
The southern Madrid club defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to strengthen its grip on fourth place with seven matches remaining.
Getafe earn vital victory over Bilbao in Champions League chase
Getafe's forward Angel (R) vies with Espanyol's Paraguay midfielder Hernan Perez (C) during the Spanish league football match RCD Espanyol against Getafe CF Girona FC at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on April 2, 2019. / AFP
April 7, 2019

Getafe edged closer to qualifying for the Champions League for the first time by beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home on Sunday, seizing an advantage in the battle to finish fourth in La Liga.

Angel Rodriguez struck the only goal in a tight game of few chances for either side, controlling the ball after an aerial battle and confidently tucking it into the net from inside the area in the 78th minute.

Athletic had moved to within four points of fourth spot with a dramatic 3-2 win over Levante in mid-week but they barely created any clear chances in a highly physical encounter, only managing one shot on target.

Recommended

Getafe's Spain striker Jaime Mata missed two clear chances to score either side of Rodriguez's strike but the one goal was enough for the home side to take all three points and their players embraced each other at the final whistle.

The victory took fourth-placed Getafe on to 50 points after 31 games although Sevilla climbed up to fifth in the standings on 49 points after beating Real Valladolid 2-0 away from home on Sunday with late strikes from Roque Mesa and Munir El Haddadi.

Valencia dropped to sixth place on 46 after their surprise 2-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, with Alaves one point and one place below them after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Leganes on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat