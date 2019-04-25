In pictures: Climate protesters block entrance to London Stock Exchange
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Climate protesters block entrance to London Stock ExchangeClimate change activists declare end to 11-day campaign of disruption across London that at points blocked parts of the British capital.
Climate change activists block traffic in the City of London financial district during environmental protests by the Extinction Rebellion group in London on April 25, 2019. / Reuters
April 25, 2019

Environmental protesters glued themselves together in front of the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, as they wind up days of demonstrations that have blocked parts of the British capital.

Members of Extinction Rebellion, who are demanding urgent action to tackle climate change, also said they staged a protest in the financial district of Canary Wharf by standing on top of trains on the Docklands Light Railway.

"Many of the most environmentally destructive companies in the world have their stock market listings at the London Stock Exchange (LSE)," the group said in a statement.

"This institution literally trades in the devastation of our planet."

Seven protesters could be seen at the building's entrance, as police attempted to separate them.

Recommended

Trading opened as normal on Thursday.

It is the latest stunt by the group which had just declared the end of an 11-day campaign of disruption across London, which at points blocked high profile locations including Oxford Street, Parliament Square, Waterloo Bridge.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested over the action and dozens have been charged.

Extinction Rebellion wants Britain's government to declare a climate and ecological emergency, act to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.

Their tactics of sitting down in the middle of busy roads and refusing peacefully,  to move have proved remarkably effective, with police struggling to remove them.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat