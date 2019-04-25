Environmental protesters glued themselves together in front of the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, as they wind up days of demonstrations that have blocked parts of the British capital.

Members of Extinction Rebellion, who are demanding urgent action to tackle climate change, also said they staged a protest in the financial district of Canary Wharf by standing on top of trains on the Docklands Light Railway.

"Many of the most environmentally destructive companies in the world have their stock market listings at the London Stock Exchange (LSE)," the group said in a statement.

"This institution literally trades in the devastation of our planet."

Seven protesters could be seen at the building's entrance, as police attempted to separate them.