Did the woman who appeared in a ‘burkini’ empower Muslims or bust a myth?
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Did the woman who appeared in a ‘burkini’ empower Muslims or bust a myth?When Halima Aden, a Somali-American, became the first model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 'Islamic' attire, the rare move was applauded as a progressive step towards the empowerment of Muslim women. But not everyone is convinced.
Model Halima Aden at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York. / Reuters
May 2, 2019

“Growing up in the United States, I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab,” said Muslim fashion model Halima Aden in a behind-the-scenes fashion shoot video for Sports Illustrated that was filmed in Kenya, where she was born in a refugee camp.

The magazine said she would became the first to model the head cover and burkini, a woman's swimsuit that leaves only the hands, feet and face exposed, and be featured within the current issue, a move praised by many as empowering Muslim women.

The 21-year-model made headlines for the first time in 2016, when she became the first veiled woman to make it to the semi-finals of the Miss Minnesota USA beauty pageant.

“It’s always my message, don’t be afraid to be first,” Aden said in the video. “Burkini shoot, we did it!” 

The annual swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated typically showcases women in bikinis.

But for Aden, her appearance in the magazine and the beauty pageant symbolise her pride in religion and culture and a way to empower Muslim women who feel they don’t fit society’s beauty standards.

“It’s sending a message to my community and the world that women of all different backgrounds, looks, upbringings, can stand together and be celebrated,” Aden wrote on Instagram. 

The reactions varied in intensity.

Awaiting the overreactions and hot takes on both sides of the lates  #HalimaAden cover like: 

Recommended

For many women, Muslim and non-Muslim alike, it was a move towards diversity that is to be celebrated. For them, it meant that the media and fashion industries finally took concrete steps to give a platform to women who had been marginalised for years.

Some, on the other hand, doubt that having more Muslim representation on new platforms would mean supporting the misogynist beauty standards plaguing the fashion and beauty industries. To them, showcasing diversity isn’t necessarily sincere on every platform.

Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat