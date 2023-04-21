Indonesia's ruling party has endorsed a provincial governor from Java as its candidate for the presidency, an expected move backed by popular incumbent Joko Widodo, who will leave office next year after a decade in power.

Ganjar Pranowo, governor of one of Indonesia's most populous provinces, Central Java, has been the frontrunner in several opinion polls this year and goes up against former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and ex-special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, in what is expected to be a hotly contested race.

"It is an honour but also not an easy task for me," Pranowo said in a livestream of the announcement. "It is our momentum to consolidate and unite powers. One for all, all for one. "

Friday's announcement by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), which leads the ruling coalition, put to rest persistent speculation that the president could seek to prolong his stay in office beyond his two-term limit, a scenario he has ruled out.

"Ganjar is a leader who is close to the people. Always meeting people and is very ideological," Jokowi, as the president is known, said during the party's announcement.

He emphasised the importance of a transition of power that was democratic.

Governor of Central Java since 2013, Ganjar, 54, is among a generation of provincial leaders from outside of Indonesia's political elite that has built its voter base on a track record of reform, efficiency and transparency.

But Ganjar saw his popularity dip this month after he backed another governor's call to stop Israel from taking part in next month's under-20 World Cup, which Muslim-majority Indonesia was due to host.