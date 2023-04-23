A Venezuelan opposition coalition has voiced its approval of an international summit in Colombia next week to discuss their deadlocked negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Representatives of the Unitary Platform coalition met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who is acting as a mediator between Venuzuela's government and the opposition.

Officials from about 20 countries, including the United States, are expected to meet in Bogota on Tuesday in an attempt to unfreeze negotiations that began in Mexico City in 2021 but reached an impasse in November.

After Saturday's meeting in Colombia's Sopo, opposition leader Gerardo Blyde applauded "Petro's initiative".

"We believe this meeting is very important, we support it... we expect and hope for the success of the next summit on 25th (of April)."

Demand to lift sanctions

Venezuela's opposition, backed by many countries, including the United States, did not recognize Maduro's 2018 re-election in a vote widely dismissed as fraudulent.

The next year, Washington ramped up sanctions against Caracas, which were first imposed in 2015 over the brutal repression of anti-government protests.