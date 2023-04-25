3M Co will cut about 6,000 positions globally in a second round of lay-offs this year, as the US industrial conglomerate looks to rein in costs amid waning demand for consumer electronics.

The diversified manufacturer said on Tuesday it will shift its focus to high-growth businesses, including automotive electrification and home improvement, and prioritise emerging growth areas such as climate technology and next-generation consumer electronics.

The job-cut decision comes as an uncertain economy along with rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation forces corporate America to get leaner in recent months.

3M, which makes electronic displays for smartphones and tablets, has been struggling with waning demand for consumer electronics as people are cutting back on discretionary spending amid recession worries.

The company's consumer electronic business fell 35% in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Monish Patolawala said on a call with analysts.

"Relative to the first quarter of last year, consumers have shifted their spending patterns to more non-discretionary items and retailers have aggressively reduced their inventory levels," Patolawala said.