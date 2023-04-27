Salime Mdere, Vice President of the State Assembly of France's overseas territory Mayotte Island, has called for the killing of migrants from the East African island nation Comoros by law enforcement officers.

Speaking on public broadcaster France 1 television regarding France's plan to deport irregular migrants on the Indian Ocean island, Mdere labelled the Comorians who resisted the deportation operation as terrorists.

Calling for some of them to be killed if necessary so that other migrants are not encouraged, Mdere said: "I do not accept the characterisation of these (Comorian migrants) as young people or children. They are criminals, rogue terrorists."

"I am weighing my words, some of them should be killed if necessary. If we don't kill one, others will be emboldened and some will want to kill the police,” Mdere said, arguing that the police could kill the migrants in self-defence.

Carlos Martens Bilongo, a French MP of African origin, reacted to Mdere's statement, emphasising that he called for murder on television in cold blood.

According to French law, a public servant who makes provocative, threatening or hostile statements in a public space is sentenced to three to five years in prison and faces a fine of up to nearly 50,000 dollars (45,000 euros).

Demolitions of slums