The race for the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) top job has begun with seven candidates jostling for the influential position of secretary-general of the UN’s specialised shipping agency.

The IMO has been instrumental in creating the industry-defining Solas maritime safety convention and Marpol anti-pollution conventions, which have helped to make the high seas a safer and cleaner environment than 50 years ago.

However, its failure to act with greater speed, clarity, and transparency has made it an institution widely misunderstood within the shipping community and harshly criticised by society at large.

The most crucial issue that the IMO is grappling with is maritime decarbonisation, the planned move to use green fuels to reduce carbon emissions ahead of its 2050 decarbonisation targets.

With the current secretary-general, Kitack Lim, ending his second four-year term on December 31, the upcoming election to elect a successor is under intense scrutiny.

Here are some of the frontrunners in the race.

Türkiye’s Suat Hayri Aka is a candidate with vast experience in shipping, having served as the a Secretary in the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.