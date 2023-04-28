A long-range Chinese combat drone capable of carrying a large weapons payload has circled Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 38 Chinese aircraft, including a TB-001 drone nicknamed the "twin-tailed scorpion", around the island between 6:00 am (1000 GMT) Thursday and 6:00 am Friday.

The drone's circling flight path saw it cross the median line - an unofficial boundary dividing the Taiwan Strait - to the island's south before flying around its east coast and returning to China, a map released by the ministry showed.

Local media said it was the first time Taiwan's defence ministry had reported a Chinese military aircraft circling the island from one end of the median line to the other.

'Crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait'

The ministry added that 19 of the aircraft had "crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan's southwest, southeast, and northeast (air defence identification zone)", the highest number of incursions since China ended three days of war games earlier this month.

The TB-001 is one of the largest drones in China's military arsenal and boasts a flight range of 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles).