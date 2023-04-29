Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken on the telephone with the UN chief and said the extension of the cross-border aid mechanism to Syria in July will be of "great importance," according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement.

Erdogan and Antonio Guterres discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and developments in Syria and Sudan on Friday.

He said Türkiye, as a country that can establish a dialogue with both sides, is ready to cooperate with the UN to invite the parties in Sudan again to peace talks and help resolve their differences.

Underlining the importance of the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal, Erdogan said they are ready to participate in the working group to be formed with an inter-institutional delegation in case of an agreement on the ammonia pipeline.