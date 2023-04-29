Despite a crackdown on dissent, Afghan women protested in Kabul on Saturday, to urge foreign nations against formally recognising the Taliban government ahead of a UN summit next week.

Since the Taliban surged back to power in 2021, protesters voicing opposition against creeping curbs on women's rights have been beaten or detained, and security forces have fired in the air to disperse some rallies.

But small groups of women have continued to stage sporadic gatherings.

On Saturday, around 25 marched through a residential area in the Afghan capital ahead of a summit in Doha that the UN says will discuss a "durable way forward" for the country.

"Recognition of Taliban — violation of women's rights," the women chanted during the march, which lasted no longer than 10 minutes and passed off without confrontation with security forces.

Other chants included "Afghan people, hostages of Taliban" and "We will fight, we will die, we will take our rights".

No nation has yet acknowledged the government as legitimate since the Taliban returned to power on the heels of a withdrawal from Afghanistan by US forces in 2021.

A previous Taliban government that ruled from 1996 to 2001 was only granted formal recognition by three nations — Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Diplomats, NGOs and aid agencies are currently deeply divided over the issue.

Some believe the international community might cajole the Taliban into reversing curbs on women's rights by dangling the prospect of recognition.