China’s brokering of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March was a further step in the seismic realignment of the world’s power balance. Beyond this diplomatic victory – while making vast economic inroads worldwide – Beijing seeks to uproot the US dollar’s hegemony.

Within the Arab world, there have been past attempts to adopt alternative currencies. During Saddam Hussein’s final years in charge, Iraq sought to sell oil in euros. Additionally, Libya aspired to create a pan-African gold standard in the 2000s. However, no significant attempts to weaken the US dollar have emerged, partly accelerated by the 2007-08 financial crisis, which saw moves towards de-dollarisation diminished.

Yet China’s rapid rise has changed this. Chinese officials have made little secret that they want to weaken the dollar’s power, which could see more adoption of the Chinese yuan – or renminbi. Doing so would blunt American economic power - which, along with its military dominance, has allowed the US to shape the world order.

China is also looking to hedge economically away from the dollar, to alleviate the threat of US sanctions like Russia has faced, which has also prompted Moscow to increase its renminbi reserves.

With a perceived lack of authority from Washington in the region, Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine has further reshuffled the Middle Eastern order, with US sanctions on Moscow prompting regional states to pick sides.

This Ukraine conflict has reinforced the reality that US sanctions can always be imposed, but some states, including some oil-rich Gulf countries, also have defied Washington, maintaining and even expanding ties with Russia and China. And with China acting as an economic powerhouse to trade with, the conflict has undoubtedly further bolstered Beijing’s economic clout in the region.

Ultimately, economic power equals political power. US hegemony in the post-Cold War world order has largely been achieved through the dollar being the global reserve currency. Any decline in the dollar’s usage would equally correlate with a drop in US hegemony.

Renminbi in the Middle East

Some Middle Eastern countries have welcomed the opportunity to trade with alternative currencies to the dollar - an expected consequence of China rising as a leading economic actor in the region. After all, China has become the Middle East’s largest trading partner, including in key states like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran.

Take the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has gradually moved away from US dependency over the past decade and has empowered itself as a country that all global powers must work with. In March, it contributed to the biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal in Chinese yuan between TotalEnergies and China National Offshore Oil Corporation. Not only is it significant that Total is a French and Western company, but also that Abu Dhabi helped drive the move, thus opening the door for the yuan to be used more.

It certainly reflects a wider shift in the regional bloc, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Saudi Arabia was also reportedly recently in talks with Chinese officials over selling oil to China in yuan after President Xi Jinping proposed it in December 2022. The US has traditionally been the largest buyer of Saudi oil, while the US dollar has been pegged to the price of oil - forming the ‘petrodollar’. This also granted the US substantial influence over OPEC, meaning relations with Saudi Arabia have been key to US interests in the Middle East.

To be clear, even if Saudi Arabia did accept payments in yuan – which it might then use to pay for Chinese imports, this alone would not unravel the dollar’s hegemony. After all, Gulf capitals unanimously accept the petrodollar isn’t going anywhere and still currently welcome it due to the stability and liquidity it provides.

Yet, as China’s economic clout advances, reduced US engagement in the Middle East still opens the door for the renminbi. In February, Iraq announced it planned to accept trade with China in yuan, which comes after Baghdad faced shortages of the US dollar in its central bank – a worrying situation for an oil-rich economy. China has already supplanted the US by investing heavily in Iraq’s oil infrastructure, which the US neglected in the country’s post-war period.

It’s not only the yuan that’s entering Middle Eastern markets. In January, India and the UAE discussed plans for Abu Dhabi to sell non-oil goods to Delhi in the Indian rupee (INR). The GCC, namely through the UAE, is evidently propelling this shift in diversifying the economic landscape.

Sanctions and US pressure