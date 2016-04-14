Canada's Liberal government on Thursday unveiled draft legislation on doctor-assisted suicide which would apply to adults suffering incurable illness or disability but stopped short of extending it to minors or the mentally ill for now.

Legislators will vote on the draft law, which applies only to Canadians and residents in the country, in the next few weeks. The law is expected to pass because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals have a majority in Parliament.

The Supreme Court of Canada overturned a ban on physician-assisted suicide last year but gave the new government extra time to pass legislation, adding Canada to the handful of Western countries that allow the practice.

Trudeau, whose father declined treatment for cancer before his 2000 death, said Canadians were "extremely seized with this issue."

"It's a deeply personal issue that affects all of us and our families and all of us individually as we approach the end of our lives," he told reporters. "The plan we have put forward is one that respects Canadians' choices while putting in place the kinds of safeguards needed."

Polls show physician-assisted suicide has broad support in Canada but the issue has divided politicians in Parliament as they grapple with how to protect vulnerable Canadians while respecting their rights and choices at the end of life.