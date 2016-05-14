Six-times Euroleague winners CSKA Moscow and nouveaux riche Fenerbahce Istanbul will meet in a mouth-watering showdown on Sunday after winning semi-final thrillers garnished by a special fan atmosphere on Friday.

Fenerbahce became the first Turkish team to reach the final after an 88-77 overtime victory against Spaniards Laboral Kutxa Vitoria while CSKA overpowered fellow Russians Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar 88-81.

The semis produced basketball of the highest quality with the favourites living up to their billing against the season's surprise packages who had defied the odds to reach the Final Four.

Roared on by noisy fans who represented an overwhelming majority among the four sets of supporters forming a 14,000 crowd in the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Fenerbahce had to dig deep against plucky Laboral.

Cheered on by their vociferous followers from the Basque country, Laboral wiped out a 13-0 deficit and led 62-55 early in the fourth quarter after versatile Greek centre Ioannis Bourousis scored eight unanswered points.

Fenerbahce, flourishing after several years of heavy investment by their owners, forced overtime thanks to their key players.

Former NBA campaigners Jan Vesely and Luigi Datome shone before Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic finally sank Laboral, sparking wild celebrations among the Turkish fans.

"This is the biggest win of my career but I have an even more important game on Sunday when we face an outstanding CSKA," Bogdanovic told reporters after finishing with 18 points.

AWKWARD OPPOSITION