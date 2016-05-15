POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan's daughter marries in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan's younger daughter Sumeyye marries Selcuk Bayraktar, who is one of the leading figures on the team that manufactures Turkey's first domestically produced drones.
Turkish President Erdogan's daughter marries in Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the wedding ceremony of his daughter Sumeyye Erdogan and her husband Selcuk Bayraktar in Istanbul, Turkey, May 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2016

The daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has married one of Turkey's the leading defence industrialists on Saturday in a ceremony attended by political leaders, former prime ministers and presidents.

The wedding of Erdogan's younger daughter Sumeyye, 30, and 36-year-old Selcuk Bayraktar was conducted by Istanbul's mayor Kadir Topbas.

Former president of Turkey, Abdullah Gul; Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu; Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman; Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar; member of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic; Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif; former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri; and Albanian Premier Edi Rama were among the guests.

Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul, and Hulusi Akar attended as witnesses to the ceremony.

Recommended

Sumeyye, who currently works as the deputy head of the non-governmental group Women and Democracy Association, studied at Indiana University in the United States and earned a master's degree from the London School of Economics.

Bayraktar, who has received numerous awards for his contributions to the drone industry in Turkey, graduated from Istanbul Technical University in 2002.

He holds master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also holds a PhD from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding