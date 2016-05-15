The daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has married one of Turkey's the leading defence industrialists on Saturday in a ceremony attended by political leaders, former prime ministers and presidents.

The wedding of Erdogan's younger daughter Sumeyye, 30, and 36-year-old Selcuk Bayraktar was conducted by Istanbul's mayor Kadir Topbas.

Former president of Turkey, Abdullah Gul; Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu; Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman; Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar; member of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic; Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif; former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri; and Albanian Premier Edi Rama were among the guests.

Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul, and Hulusi Akar attended as witnesses to the ceremony.