The families of the sixty six passengers and crew members who died after the crash of the EgyptAir flight MS804 have the grim task of having to face the reality that their loved ones are no longer around.

The airbus went missing after departing from the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday. On Friday morning, the chilling news of debris and body parts found in the ocean, confirmed the crash of the EgyptAir flight.

"We tried to console ourselves and convince ourselves that it could be anything else other than the expected tragedy. Even when the minister spoke, we thought maybe…until news came this morning that the debris had been found…that changed everything for us," a family member told Al-Bawaba news.

Till now, only clues as to what unfolded moments before the crash have been released by France Aviation authorities.

According to a spokesman for France's BEA air accident investigation agency, there were a series of warnings indicating that smoke had been detected on board the EgyptAir flight shortly before it disappeared off radar screens.

While much clarity is still needed on what really happened to the airbus, families of the victims continue to be in shock.

Marwa Hamdy, a 42 year old mother of three, who was on a business trip in France, was one of those who was on board of the doomed flight.

"My heart sank," her cousin Sherine Abdel Hamid told Reuters by phone, describing the moment she first learned the plane had crashed.

Film Director, Osman Abou Laban announced on his Facebook page that he had lost his uncle Salah Abou Laban and his wife, his cousin Ghassan, and his cousin's wife. Prayers for the deceased were held on Friday at the Sultan Al-Hussein mosque in Cairo, Egypt.