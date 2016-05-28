The US military has ordered its special operations troops based in northern Syria to remove insignia belonging to YPG militants following condemnation from Turkey.

YPG is considered by Turkey as the Syrian affiliate of the PKK - a terrorist group which seeks to impose its Marxist-Leninist ideology on Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast.

Although the PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, the US considers its Syrian affiliate an ally in the fight against DAESH, which has taken advantage of instability in the Middle East to seize swathes of territory across Syria and Iraq.

US troops on the ground in Syria's Raqqa governorate were pictured this week sporting YPG patches on their uniforms. The troops are in Raqqa advising a military alliance mainly comprised of YPG members called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the incident "unacceptable" while accusing the US of "applying double standards" and "being two-faced."

Turkey, a key US ally against DAESH, has long been lobbying Washington for a different approach to combatting the terrorist group, calling for the establishment of a safe zone along its border in northern Aleppo.

Control of the safe zone, which will extend between Jarabulus and Marea, would then be handed over to the Free Syrian Army once DAESH is cleared from the area with support from the international community.

The YPG, on the other hand, has different plans. They hope to establish a corridor across the ethnically mixed region that Turkey has designated a safe zone.

In attempts to link YPG territory, around the city of Kobane, to the YPG-controlled enclave of Afrin, the group has even taken advantage of Russian air strikes on Syrian opposition forces to make advances.

Turkey has repeatedly warned the YPG not to cross west of the Euphrates river, which separates Kobane from Jarabulus.

Under the banner of the US-backed SDF, the YPG has been strengthening its grip on the predominantly Kurdish regions of northern Syria adjacent to the Turkish border, and recently began its offensive towards the mainly Arab city of Raqqa.

However, due to Turkish pressure, the US has offered no support to the YPG in its quest for northern Aleppo.

Speaking to Pentagon reporters from Baghdad on Friday, US military spokesman Col. Steve Warren said that the US forces were not authorised to wear the YPG patches, calling the gesture "inappropriate" due to "political sensitivities."