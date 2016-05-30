POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Killing of rare gorilla at Cincinnati Zoo sparks criticism
The western lowland gorilla was shot dead after a boy fell in his enclosure and was dragged around by the primate
Killing of rare gorilla at Cincinnati Zoo sparks criticism
Harambe, a 17-year-old gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo, is pictured in this undated handout photograph provided by Cincinnati Zoo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2016

A gorilla was shot dead at the Cincinnati Zoo in the US after he dragged a four-year-old boy, who had fallen in, across the enclosure. The incident sparked an outcry on social media where many criticised the child's mother for not being vigilant.

Harambe, the 17-year-old western lowland gorilla who weighed over 400 pounds, was killed by zookeepers on Saturday after the boy slipped into the animal's enclosure.

Amateur video footage captured by a visitor on her mobile phone showed Harambe drag the boy around his habitat for about ten minutes.

The gorilla was killed using lethal force after the zoo's dangerous animal response team deemed the situation life-threatening. The boy who fell into the enclosure's moat, was hospitalised without major injuries and released the same day. The toddler's family said, "he is home and doing just fine."

Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard defended the zoo's response to the incident saying the dangerous animal response team did not use tranquillizers, which take a few minutes to kick in, to subdue the animal due to the severity of the situation.

"The child was not under attack, but all sorts of things could happen," Maynard told CNN, adding "he [the toddler] certainly was at risk."

However, the killing of the endangered gorilla to save the toddler has sparked a social media outcry.

Recommended

Social media users are calling on the authorities to charge the parents with child neglect. According to the Independent, police in Ohio state, where Cincinnati is located, said the parents could face criminal charges.

Others retorted the gorilla would make a better parent.

The incident has resulted in more than 80,000 people having signed a petition on Change.org. Facebook page 'Justice for Harembe' has more than 32,000 signatures. The gorilla turned 17 on Friday.

Last week, two lions were killed after a young man jumped into their enclosure at the Metropolitan Zoo in Santiago de Chile.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding