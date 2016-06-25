A jury in the United States has saved the sanctity of one of most iconic rock song of all times – Stairway to Heaven - the signature anthem of hard rock legend Led Zeppelin.

After a week-long trial, which was closely watched, jurors came out with a verdict on Thursday that Zeppelin did not steal instrumental riff from another classic rock band Spirit.

The case has closed a bitter chapter in rock history – at least for now.

Stairway was released in Zeppelin's album IV in 1971. It quickly rose to top of the charts. Since then it has been ranked as one of the greatest rock tracks many times.

But a 2014 lawsuit said the first two minutes of Stairway to Heaven bore similarity to Spirit's instrumental track Taurus.

History

In the early 1960s a counterculture was developing in England, which had just started to rise from the economic aftershocks of World War II.

Young artists had hit the streets on the footsteps of the Beatles. Among them were Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, three of the most influential guitarists the world has ever heard.

As fate had it, the three musicians shot to fame during their time playing for blues band Yardbirds.

Later, Page joined hands with John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and John Bonham, an extremely talented drummer, to form a new band. They named it Led Zeppelin – after an airship.

Zeppelin did its first gig in October 1968. Stairway to Heaven was still three years away.

Across the Atlantic an American band called Spirit was also producing psychedelic music around the same time. Randy Wolfe, also known as Randy California, was the band's guitarist. He played the main role in creating Taurus in 1967.