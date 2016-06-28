Volkswagen (VW) will pay over $15 billion to its customers and the regulators in the US as compensation for cheating them into believing that their cars weren't bad for the environment.

The settlement includes around $10 billion to offer buybacks to owners of about 475,000 vehicles and nearly $5 billion in funds to offset excess diesel emissions and boost investment in zero emission vehicles.

US authorities will announce the settlement details later on Tuesday, accroding to Reuters.

The German automaker admitted in September 2015 that it intentionally misled regulators by installing secret software that allowed US vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.

The scandal surfaced after researches from West Virginia University found that VW cars discharged more pollutants on the road than during the laboratory tests.

That was because of the sophisticated software, which senses when a car is being tested and kicks in system to lower emissions.

It involves cars sold under various VW brands between 2009 and 2015.

VW had said the scandal impacted 11 million vehicles worldwide and led to the departure of CEO Martin Winterkorn.

The settlement deal is the most expensive auto industry scandal.

It moves VW close to the $18 billion it has set aside to cover the costs of the scandal.

VW faces the bulk of expenses for its wrongdoing in the US but criminal and civil legal action is still pending in other countries.