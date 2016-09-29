The US Congress voted by an overwhelming majority to override President Barack Obama's veto of a bill allowing families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia.

Obama faced his first veto override at a time when he is only four months away from completing his eight-year presidency.

The House of Representatives voted 348-77 against the veto, hours after the Senate rejected it 97-1, meaning the "Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act" (JASTA) will become law.

The rare act of bipartisanship was a blow to Obama, who lobbied hard against the bill.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest called the Senate vote "the single most embarrassing thing" the legislative body has done in decades.

"Ultimately these senators are going to have to answer their own conscience and their constituents as they account for their actions today," he told reporters traveling with Obama in Richmond, Virginia.

Coming in Obama's last months in office, the vote shows the White House to be much weakened.

Obama has issued 12 vetoes during his presidency. None have been overridden until now, a rare feat given Republicans' longstanding control of Congress.

Sovereign immunity

The White House argued the 9/11 bill would undermine the principle of sovereign immunity, exposing the US to lawsuits.

In a letter to Republican and Democratic Senate leaders, Obama said: "I strongly believe that enacting JASTA into law would be detrimental to US national interests."

Obama warned of "devastating" consequences for the Pentagon, service members, diplomats and the intelligence services.