A replacement model of the fire-prone Samsung Note 7 smartphone emitted smoke inside a US plane on Wednesday, the family that owns the device said, leading to an evacuation of the aircraft.

The phone belonging Indiana passenger Brian Green started smoking inside a Southwest Airlines flight to Baltimore from Louisville, Kentucky.

His wife Sarah said that Green had replaced the original phone about two weeks ago after getting a text message from Samsung.

The latest development has prompted fresh investigations by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Federal Aviation Administration.

A problem with the replacement for the Note 7 model would add a new, embarrassing and potentially costly chapter to a global scandal which has hurt Samsung's reputation.

It could also pose a danger to consumers.

Samsung Electronics said in a statement it was working to recover the device and to understand the cause.

"Until we are able to retrieve the device, we cannot confirm that this incident involves the new Note 7," the South Korean company said.

The world's largest smartphone maker announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.