Samsung's worst-ever recall could cost the company as much as $17 billion after it pulled the plug on its flagship Galaxy Note 7 with the potential to lose more due a dent in the brand and its reputation.

The halt in sales of the smartphone will will translate into lost sales of up to 19 million phones, or nearly $17 billion, a figure that could be easily absorbed by Samsung, with a market value of $235 billion and $69 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of June, but the bigger problem will be long-term impact on its reputation and brand, analysts and experts say.

"We think the Note 7 incident may hurt demand for Samsung's other smartphone models as well," Nomura analysts said in a note, adding it may have to slash Samsung's fourth-quarter mobile division profit estimates by as much as 85 percent.

The firm received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage, according to the US regulator's announcement of the September 15 recall.

"The Note 7 unit is forever going to be tarnished and the danger is that the brand becomes irretrievably damaged as well," said Stephen Robb, a partner at UK law firm Weightmans.

"They need to be writing to every customer with an apology and some form of 'compensation'... It will clearly be costly for the company but the alternative is to end up going the way of Nokia and Blackberry."