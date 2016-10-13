WORLD
3 MIN READ
Car bomb in Syria kills at least 17 near Turkish border
At least 14 of the dead are Syrian opposition fighters, while 25 others have been injured including eight in critical condition.
Car bomb in Syria kills at least 17 near Turkish border
Daesh has regularly targetted Syrian opposition groups, who have been fighting to push out the terrorist group from their last northern Syrian enclave. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 13, 2016

At least 17 people, most members of Syrian opposition groups, were killed in a car bomb blast near a checkpoint close to the Bab al Salama crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in northern Syria.

Witnesses said the blast took place near a checkpoint manned by a group of Free Syrian Army's (FSA) Jabhat al Shamiya close to a car depot nearly two km away from the border crossing, a major conduit for traffic between opposition held northern Syria into Turkey.

Rescue workers rushed dozens of injured to the nearby Azaz hospital, one witness said, adding that mosques were appealing to people to donate blood.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 14 of the dead were opposition fighters. The three others among the dead had not be identified yet.

Among at least 25 injured, eight were in critical condition and taken to Turkish hospitals across the border.

"It was hell with many bodies torn and mangled with metal parts from smashed and charred cars," said Abdullah al-Sheikh, a young mechanic said.

Recommended

Other reports put the death toll higher but the casualty figures could not be independantly verified.

Daesh has regularly targetted Syrian opposition forces mainly Turkish-backed FSA members fighting alongside other factions in Ankara's offensive, dubbed "Euphrates Shield," to push out the terrorist group from their last northern Syrian enclave.

The latest attack comes one week after a Daesh suicide bomber blew himself up at a border crossing in neighbouring Idlib province killing 29 Syrian opposition fighters.

Daesh is fighting against all sides, including the Syrian regime and foreign-backed opposition groups.

More than 300,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began with anti-regime protests in March 2011.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed