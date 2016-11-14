The US elections have caused anxiety for many Americans but for arms dealers, at least, it came with good tidings.

Soon after Donald Trump, the Republican president-elect, won the elections on November 9, defence stocks showed an unprecedented upturn. Companies like Raytheon Corp, which specialises in building long-range radar systems and missile-defence shields gained 7.5 percent; and Northrop Grumman Corp, one of the leading military aircraft producers, added 5.4 percent. Both companies hit all-time highs.

The industry had taken a serious hit in 2011, when the US Congress passed the Budget Control Act, which placed a cap on military spending.

Some industry watchdogs suggest that the combination of Trump's pro-war rhetoric, his unpredictability in terms of conflict management, and his electoral promise of lifting curbs from the military budget all contributed to boosting defence stocks.

A closer look at the market, however, suggests that the entire election season worked in the interests of arms dealers.

In January 2016, the industry was reeling from a nine percent drop at S&P; Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index.

Four months later, however, arms companies began to see it as a sweet spot, as Trump and his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, both talked about feeding the US military establishment's insatiable appetite. On this point, they echoed each other, both arguing to lift the curbs on the defence budget and to spur arms procurement.

"Here's what we have to do ... we can't lose our military edge," said Clinton in Cincinnati in early August. "That means giving the Pentagon the stable, predictable funding it needs to make smart investments. We cannot impose arbitrary limits on something as important as our military."