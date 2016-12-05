MOSUL, Iraq - Fathi Abdullah is twelve years old, but he doesn't look a day over seven. His baby face is unscathed, despite years of having lived under Daesh. But his eyes tell a different story, showing a maturity beyond his years.

Abdullah was nine when the militant group Daesh took over Iraq's second largest city. With the city's fall in June 2014, the armed group declared a "caliphate," stretching from Syria to Iraq.

Almost overnight, Abdullah became one of the million and a half Mosul residents subject to Daesh's harsh laws (at least a million others fled in 2014). Daesh influenced all walks of life, including education. Mosul's public education curriculum was replaced with one written by Daesh leaders. The group used education as a means to try to mould young impressionable minds to fit its own severe interpretation of Islam and its objectives.

‘‘Their syllabus focused on death and destruction," Abdullah told TRT World in early December, at a camp for internally displaced Iraqis. He had fled Mosul with his family six weeks earlier. That was after the Iraqi forces launched an offensive to dislodge Daesh from the city, with the help of Shia militias and Kurdish peshmerga.

"Math classes would use bullets and IED's, so for example one bullet plus one bullet would be two," he said. ‘‘My father pulled me out of school within two months, because he did not want me to become radicalised."

According to UNICEF, Abdullah is one of 700,000 internally displaced Iraqi children who are no longer able to attend school. In all, some three million Iraqi children aren't getting a formal education. The UN calls it an educational emergency that is endangering the future of Iraq's youth. The gains made by Daesh over the past two years have further complicated the situation, disrupting education across the Iraqi territory under its control.

From harmony to despair

In the town of Bashiqa, a few hours north of Mosul, for instance, Daesh ordered all public and private schools to be closed. Parents were forced to send children to Daesh-run madrasas instead.

"What Daesh did to education there is a crime," Talal Yasin Ali said.

Ali was the principal of Bashiqa Boys' School when Daesh took over the town in northern Iraq in 2014. Returning to the school two years later, the headmaster recalled how it had come to symbolise rare unity in a fractured country.

‘‘This was a place where Sunni, Shia, Yazidi and Christians could come together and study as equals without fear of discrimination. It was a place of harmony," the principal said, with tears in his eyes.

"I am heartbroken seeing it abandoned like this."

The visit to the school had been a deeply personal one for the headmaster. Ali's own son missed out on two years of education after the family fled Bashiqa and resettled in Dohuk.

"He just couldn't keep up," Ali said of his son, AburRahman.

"The trauma of having to flee Bashiqa, of having to leave his friends, his home and his life behind was too much and took a toll on him. His grades after Bashiqa were low and he kept on failing classes," the principal said.