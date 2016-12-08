The message to Aleppo's residents has the precision of an assassin. Printed on thin pieces of paper and airdropped over the city, it reads: "Leave, or be annihilated."

Last week, forces allied to the Syrian regime launched one of the bloodiest offensives in the country's six-year long war. In Aleppo – once heralded as the "capital of the revolution" – they aim to deal a decisive defeat to opposition fighters who have controlled the city since the summer of 2012, when the previous year's protest movement reached its height and transformed into an armed revolt.