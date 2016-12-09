Italy's third biggest bank is facing a crisis. It has put forward a $ 5.3 billion (5 billion euro) recapitalisation plan that was approved by shareholders but received skeptically by investors.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena had asked the European Central Bank (ECB) for a third extension until January 20, 2017 to raise more capital. The draft decision will be adopted unless the ECB's Governing Council objects within a certain timeframe, usually five days.

This comes during a time of broader political instability. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced his resignation after Italian voters rejected his proposed constitutional changes in a referendum on November 4.

Paolo Gentiloni this week won the backing of the Italian Senate in a confidence vote, allowing him to step in as a caretaker prime minister.

What is Monte dei Paschi di Siena?

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) is Italy's 3rd largest bank (according to research from Ricerche e Studi, based on 2014 figures). Established in 1472, MPS is also the oldest surviving bank in the world, as listed in the Handbook on the History of European Banks.

The centuries-old bank that has outlived many dynasties and kingdoms is facing trouble after five hundred years of existence.

When the European Banking Authority (EBA) published the results of its EU-wide stress tests of 51 banks within the bloc, MPS was rated the weakest lender.

The EBA carries out the tests to see whether EU banks are resilient to "adverse economic developments" and to locate weaknesses.

What is the root cause of the bank's crisis?

"The Monte dei Paschi affair is symptomatic of the contradictions of Italian capitalism, embedded as it is in a dense network of political allegiances and local power relations," said Francesco Boldizzoni, research professor of economic history at the University of Turin, responding to questions from TRT World.

"What is spectacular is not the magnitude of the crisis itself but the appalling sequence of acts of financial fraud and corruption that followed one another over the years, ultimately leading what is supposed to be the oldest bank in the western world to the verge of bankruptcy."

"Monte dei Paschi di Siena is "a story, a very difficult story," Stefano Caselli, professor of banking and finance at Bocconi University in Milan told TRT World. Caselli said he foresees two scenarios for the bank's future.

"Plan A," in which "institutional investors are going to put on the table five billion euros" that the bank is seeking for recapitalisation, which he says is the strategy required by JPMorgan and the like.

"Plan B," he says, is the Italian government buying subordinated bonds from the retail market for two billion euros, transforming them into equity, and increasing its stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The Italian Treasury currently has a four percent stake in MPS and is the bank's biggest shareholder.

Caselli said he favours "Plan A" if he had to pick one. "The bailing? I don't believe in that. It will be a disaster."

"It's very much a situation like the American banks in the 2008 crisis," said Vito Laterza, a postdoctoral fellow in social anthropology at the University of Oslo and editor of the Human Economy blog.

"You know, Italy cannot fail - it's too big to fail."