The rise of what many consider to be divisive rulers with an enthusiastic support base — be it Egypt's Abdel Fattah el Sisi; Hungary's Victor Orbán; India's Narendara Modi; Philippine's Rodrigo Duterte; Belarus's Alexander Lukashenko and, now, US President-elect Donald Trump — is often associated with a political term named "populism." And many people blame populism for having elevated these rulers to power and posing a threat to the very future of democracy.

John B Judis, one of America's most respected political analysts, takes a starkly different approach to the phenomenon. He challenges that notion in his recently published book, The Populist Explosion, arguing that populism is neither inherently good nor bad.

In an interview with TRT World, Judis said populism does not pose any threat to democracy but, rather, is a crucial part of it. It cannot be defined in black and white terms as it includes both right-wing figures like Donald Trump and the left-leaning Bernie Sanders, and the reactionary National Front in France and anti-austerity Podemos in Spain. From right-wing to left-wing to centrist parties, all can ride the populist surge. It is neither an ideology, nor a religion. It's simply a political assessment.

Is democracy under a threat, given the fact that a populist surge in the US helped Donald Trump win the election?

JOHN B JUDIS: I don't see the movements that I described, that really began in the US in the 1890s and then crossed the Atlantic in the 1970s, as currently being a threat to democracy. In some cases, they tend to expand democracy. I am thinking about the Five Star movement in Italy, for instance, which is in the news today, which advocates the kind of direct democracy and whose focus has been anti-corruption.

[Note: The roots of populism are found in May 1891. The legend goes that some members of the Kansas Farmers Alliance coined the term "populist" to embody the political views that they and their allies were developing. Ever since, populism has re-emerged in the US at several points and travelled across the Atlantic into Europe].

Today, these movements have been embedded within the electoral democratic system. I am talking again about Western Europe and the US. I am not talking of Eastern Europe; I am not talking about Latin America.

But is populism a good thing or a bad thing for society?

JJ: I think it is neither. It depends upon the particular manifestation. In the US we have had populist movements that have been identified as the left-wing: it might be the People's Party or right up to the present Bernie Sanders; and the right-wing: George Wallace, Pat Buchanan and, to some extent, Donald Trump. It is a way of doing politics that pits "the People against the Establishment." What the particular content of it is depends upon the politician and the time of history. In Europe it is a lot different; in Europe, I think the centre-left and centre-right parties used it entirely as a derogatory term. But that's going to change because there are now in southern Europe, there are clearly left-wing populist movements: Podemos in Spain, Five Star in Italy, Syriza in Greece. I think I am using it again in the American sense, but that's going to end up prevailing eventually in Europe too.

How about the US? In future, can populism favour left-leaning or the centre-left forces and help them wrest back power from the Republicans?

JJ: I think you have to look at very specifically at what will happen in a Donald Trump administration. I think if he does some of the economic things that he has threatened to do like [warning] American companies [against moving overseas] and leaving American workers in the lurch, he could retain his popularity and make it very hard for the Democrats to win in 2020, our next big election. If he gives in to the Republicans and starts to cut our Medicare system for senior citizens, I think the Democrats will really have an avenue that they can go through to rebound and to recover and get back to Congress and the White House. I think a lot depends upon whether he governs as a conventional right-wing Republican — which will mean entirely pro-business, do everything with a view to strengthening business but not necessarily to helping anybody else — or whether he governs in this peculiar way [in which] he campaigned; as a populist concerned about wages and jobs and working people. I think that's the question for Democrats.

You think that will help a left-wing politician like Bernie Sanders take the White House?

JJ: The world is changing, as you know. A lot of the job structure in America is changing very much. We have this strange 30 percent versus 70 percent structure where people with college and advanced degrees are doing quite well, and the rest of the population, 70 percent, is not doing as well.

[NOTE: According to the Pew Research Center, college graduates in the US earn higher wages than high school graduates. The wage difference between the two is stark].