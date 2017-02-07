Shedding light on one of the darkest corners of the Syrian conflict, a report released on Tuesday by Amnesty International offers new and comprehensive insight into the systematic human rights abuses in the Sednaya Military Prison.

At the notorious black site just outside the capital, Damascus, lies "the prison where the Syrian state quietly slaughters its own people."

Amnesty's sources included people who worked for the regime

Over the course of two years, researchers collected testimonies from 32 individuals formerly detained at Sednaya Prison. To check their claims, Amnesty also spoke with four guards who had worked in Sednaya Prison, as well as three military court judges, four lawyers, and three doctors whose testimonies corroborated their claims.

The resulting report paints a comprehensive picture of the killing apparatus at Sednaya Prison. It details every step in the process of imprisoning, torturing, killing and burying over 17,000 detainees at Sednaya Prison since 2011 – a process which the human rights research groups said "amounts to extermination."

In August 2016, researchers from Forensic Architecture, a research agency based at Goldsmiths, University of London, utilised witness testimonies to recreate a model of the facilities at Sednaya Prison that could potentially be one day used as an exhibit at tribunals or prosecution for war crimes.

The executions were calculated, methodical and systematic

Each night at around midnight, prison officials would call out the names of 25 to 50 detainees who were to be taken.

They did it at night so that the prisoners wouldn't riot – which has happened quite a few times before. Prisoners were made to think that they were being transferred out to a civilian prison so that they would be cooperative. They didn't realise they were headed to their deaths until the very end.

Instead, they were led to a lower-security building on the same premises as the main prison facility. Routinely, around 3am, the "execution committee" would arrive – made up of several military officers, a doctor, and the head of the prison. One by one, the prisoners were taken out from individual holding cells and led to the execution chamber. Hanging was the preferred method of execution.

Prisoners who were sleeping on the floors above the execution chamber told Amnesty's researcher that they could hear the fading sounds of asphyxiation below them.

The bodies were then buried in mass graves.

At every step in the process, the regime authorities were diligent with their paperwork. Each prisoner's' final act was to fill out a form and stamp their fingerprint before the noose was tied around his neck. The form included the the prisoner's name, mother's name, where they are from, their ID number, and their last wishes.

"They would first take the last wishes, but this was just nonsense, it didn't really lead to anything or mean anything," a former prison official told Amnesty.

Doctors were implicated, too. Personnel working at the regime's military hospitals routinely signed forms en masse that stated the patients had died of natural causes or unexplained, sudden cardiac arrest.

The prisoners never had a fair trial

Sednaya is a military prison. Unlike procedures in local criminal courts or the national Counter-Terrorism Court, detainees tried in military field courts in Syria are not afforded access to a lawyer or any information about their sentences, former judges and lawyers working in military field courts told Amnesty.

Trials last between one to three minutes.

"These trials cannot therefore be considered to be judicial proceedings," the report said.

One prisoner, a businessman from Damascus, whose name was withheld, told Amnesty, "You have no rights."

"I spent one minute in front of the judge and a guard from the military police… I went in with 45 other detainees, and they had finished everyone's cases in one hour. They don't tell you your charges. You don't have a right to a lawyer or to speak on the phone."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a former judge who had worked in the military court said,