Talks to reunify the divided island of Cyprus that were due to take place on Thursday have been called off after Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci said he would not attend.

The Turkish Cypriot leader's decision to pull out of the talks comes a week after his Greek Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades stormed out of a meeting between the two leaders. During the meeting, Akinci had demanded the overturning of a Greek Cypriot parliament vote to honour a controversial 1950 referendum.

The referendum in question took place while the eastern Mediterranean island was under British colonial rule. It called for Cyprus to be annexed to Greece, an idea known as "Enosis," for which 96 percent of Greek Cypriots voted in favour.

But for many Turkish Cypriots, Enosis represents their ethnic cleansing from the island. The 1950 referendum was abruptly followed by over two decades of violence that forced many Turkish Cypriots to flee to enclaves.

Turkey, one of three signatories along with Greece and the UK to an international agreement on ensuring security on the island, condemned the Greek Cypriot parliament's decision.

"A Greek Cypriot decision to commemorate a plebiscite on union with Greece more than 60 years ago will have a negative impact on reunification talks on the Mediterranean island," Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also criticised the Greek Cypriot decision on Tuesday, saying Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots were "right" to have concerns over security on the island.

Turkey maintains a military presence in the island's north, which became a safe haven for Turkish Cypriots after Ankara decided to militarily intervene in response to a coup carried out by the Greek junta against the Cypriot government in July 1974. The coup aimed to annex the island to Greece.