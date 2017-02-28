WORLD
2 MIN READ
German police conduct raids following Berlin truck attack
Still searching for clues about the Berlin Christmas market attack, police in Germany are conducting raids across the city.
German police conduct raids following Berlin truck attack
German police also raided a mosque believed to have been visited by the attacker. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

Police in Germany on Tuesday have been searching dozens of locations across Berlin looking for more clues after last year's Christmas market attack.

Tunisian Anis Amri (24), killed 12 people when he ploughed a stolen truck into a crowded market.

He was shot dead by Italian police in a Milan neighbourhood, where had fled four days after the Berlin attack.

Security forces focused their raids on about 20 locations, including a mosque believed to have been visited by the attacker.

The mosque, according to authorities, is believed to be part of the radical Salafist scene in Berlin.

Recommended

Authorities also believe the controversial mosque is a place which supports both terrorism in Syria and raises funds to potentially send people there.

Daesh released a video purportedly showing Amri pledging allegiance to the terrorist group.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer has been following the major police operation in Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu